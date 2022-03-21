Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022
The quality of production in South Africa remains good, despite five recent recalls, according to Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO.
In fact, according to Naylor, the recalls are reassuring, and they were all initiated by the manufacturers.
McCain became the last food producer to remove products from South African shelves after finding glass pieces in some of their bags.
Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Naylor (scroll up to listen).
Our food security and safety are in good shape… There is good regulation around food safety…Justin Naylor, Managing Director - iTOO
These companies can face severe penalties… but legal liability is the largest risk… aside from reputational damage…Justin Naylor, Managing Director - iTOO
Most companies have their own testing…Justin Naylor, Managing Director - iTOO
