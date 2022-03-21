Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
(Zoom) Travel & Tourism: Tourism establishments and medical emergencies - what the law says
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lucien Niemann - Executive Director at SPS Medical
Today at 05:10
Cape Flats violence, when will it end?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mesuli Kama - member at ANC Youth Activist
Today at 05:46
Reaction & Analysis: President Cyril Ramaphosa's comments on the hiring of undocumented foreigners
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dudzai Million - Deputy Secretary at Kopanang Africa - Anti Xenophobia Group
Today at 06:10
TransUnion Hack: Should we be worried?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nischal Mewalall - CEO at South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)
Today at 06:25
Flu vaccines now available for upcoming flu season
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Waheed Abdurahman - Pharmacist and category manager at Clicks head office
Today at 06:40
When can consumers reap benefits of spectrum sell-off?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Tight budget? Try these less popular meat cuts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pete Goffe Wood - Food alchemist
Today at 07:20
Just add more oil - or not!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Morne Botes - Commercial director at Southern Oil
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: "Labour brokers at heart of Robertson conflict"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xolile Mpini - CEO of the Langeberg Unemployed Forum
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Pre-Employment Credit Checks
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natalie Singer
Today at 10:25
Absa CapeEpic crossing
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 10:30
The best time to buy loadshedding mitigation devices?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Evan Darcy-Jones - Owner at Cape-Inverters
Today at 11:05
'Truth To Power' exhibition to open at Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumi Nhlapo - Acting CEO at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
Latest Local
Food wastage leaves millions of South African children malnourished Lester Kiewit speaks to Managing Director at FoodForward SA, Andy Du Plessis about food security in South Africa. 21 March 2022 3:38 PM
'Mass shootings are becoming the norm' - Khayelitsha Development Forum Lester Kiewit speaks to Ndithini Thyido, chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum. 21 March 2022 2:18 PM
[PICS] Hikers weave magic spell on Lion's Head with 'rainbow mushrooms' A group of hikers climbed ever-popular Lion's Head with illuminated rainbow umbrellas to greet the new day. 20 March 2022 6:09 PM
View all Local
Court halts controversial R4.5bn River Club development (and new Amazon HQ) WC Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath says 'meaningful consultation' needs to take place with affected First Nation groups. 20 March 2022 4:18 PM
'Millions of men living with HIV in SA, but only a minority actually get tested' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews activist Zonwabele Zola Tshayana about MenConnect's HIV support for men in South Africa. 20 March 2022 2:41 PM
Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director gene... 20 March 2022 7:59 AM
View all Politics
Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022 A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year. 18 March 2022 2:17 PM
TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and th... 18 March 2022 1:40 PM
'We’re not sure South Africa will have enough fuel after April' Refilwe Moloto interviews James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 March 2022 9:49 AM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
A chance to find out about a stranger's life this Human Rights Day with ASK Abongile Nzelenzele chats to A StrangerKind 's Madi van Schalkwyk and gang conflict mediator Pastor Craven about Monday's event. 20 March 2022 12:38 PM
Curate your experience at the Cape Town Carnival The Cape Town Carnival is back and continuing its collaboration with young up-and-coming creatives. 19 March 2022 12:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 21 March 2022 12:53 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 8:40 AM
Proteas look to continue their momentum on home soil against Bangladesh You can catch our live commentary for the Proteas-Bangladesh one-day international series here. 18 March 2022 9:15 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war "There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger. 18 March 2022 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
UK scraps last remaining Covid travel restrictions CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele talks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 20 March 2022 10:42 AM
Russians slowly wake to war in Ukraine: 'There are signs - shortages, bodybags' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 March 2022 3:13 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa. 21 March 2022 6:32 PM
View all Opinion
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022

21 March 2022 7:32 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO.

The quality of production in South Africa remains good, despite five recent recalls, according to Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO.

In fact, according to Naylor, the recalls are reassuring, and they were all initiated by the manufacturers.

McCain became the last food producer to remove products from South African shelves after finding glass pieces in some of their bags.

© glenkar/123rf.com

Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Naylor (scroll up to listen).

Our food security and safety are in good shape… There is good regulation around food safety…

Justin Naylor, Managing Director - iTOO

These companies can face severe penalties… but legal liability is the largest risk… aside from reputational damage…

Justin Naylor, Managing Director - iTOO

Most companies have their own testing…

Justin Naylor, Managing Director - iTOO



