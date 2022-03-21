Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022

Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved

Visit the show page

567 medium wave (AM)

Today at 04:50 (Zoom) Travel & Tourism: Tourism establishments and medical emergencies - what the law says Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Lucien Niemann - Executive Director at SPS Medical

125 125

Today at 05:10 Cape Flats violence, when will it end? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Mesuli Kama - member at ANC Youth Activist

125 125

Today at 05:46 Reaction & Analysis: President Cyril Ramaphosa's comments on the hiring of undocumented foreigners Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dudzai Million - Deputy Secretary at Kopanang Africa - Anti Xenophobia Group

125 125

Today at 06:10 TransUnion Hack: Should we be worried? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Nischal Mewalall - CEO at South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)

125 125

Today at 06:25 Flu vaccines now available for upcoming flu season Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Waheed Abdurahman - Pharmacist and category manager at Clicks head office

125 125

Today at 06:40 When can consumers reap benefits of spectrum sell-off? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral

125 125

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Tight budget? Try these less popular meat cuts Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Pete Goffe Wood - Food alchemist

125 125

Today at 07:20 Just add more oil - or not! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Morne Botes - Commercial director at Southern Oil

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW: "Labour brokers at heart of Robertson conflict" Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Xolile Mpini - CEO of the Langeberg Unemployed Forum

125 125

Today at 08:21 Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

125 125

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 10:05 Africa Report The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 10:15 Pre-Employment Credit Checks The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Natalie Singer

125 125

Today at 10:25 Absa CapeEpic crossing The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

125 125

Today at 10:30 The best time to buy loadshedding mitigation devices? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Evan Darcy-Jones - Owner at Cape-Inverters

125 125