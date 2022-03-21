Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction'
Countries clamouring to replace Russian fossil fuels by boosting their own oil and gas supplies risks the world’s “mutually assured destruction” by way of a spiralling climate crisis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday.
“This is madness,” said Guterres.
“Addiction to fossil fuels is mutually assured destruction.
“Now is the time to put the pedal to the metal towards a renewable energy future."
Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share (scroll up to listen).
We need rapid and extensive scaling up of renewable energy… We must cancel new coal…Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement - Just Share
In many countries, the war is having the opposite effect [to scaling up oil exploration] …Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement - Just Share
Massive financial support would come if we had an enabling regulatory environment…Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement - Just Share
Climate change… our poor communities are the most vulnerable… and least responsible…Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement - Just Share
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_27470457_dinosaur-skeleton-and-the-oil-station-in-the-desert-.html?vti=licjc4vxu4u4blmqjy-1-81
