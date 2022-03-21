Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Heart attacks increasingly affecting younger men - Heart & Stroke Foundation SA

21 March 2022 6:10 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Heart attack
Shane Warne
Heart & Stroke Foundation SA
Pamela Naidoo

Zain Johnson speaks to Professor Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa.
  • Heart attacks are becoming more prevalent in men younger than 40
  • Lifestyle factors like smoking, overeating and a lack of exercise are contributing factors to heart disease
  • 52 year old Australia cricket great Shane Warne recently died following a severe heart attack
© mikesaran/123rf.com

Australia cricket legend, Shane Warne’s sudden passing of a heart attack at only 52 years of age has sparked an important conversation around men’s lifestyle behaviours and the impact it has on cardiovascular health.

According to the Heart & Stroke foundation South Africa, heart attacks are becoming more prevalent among men younger than 40. with lifestyle factors mostly to blame.

Why is this happening especially considering it once characterized as a part of "old man's disease", and how can men and women improve heart health?

Professor Pamela Naidoo, CEO at the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa says almost 1 in every 5 deaths in South Africa are caused by heart diseases.

She says 80% of heart diseases that happen before the age of 65 years can be prevented by eating well, keeping active, and not smoking

Tobacco smoking is really unhealthy for you. It's not just linked to cancer. It definitely increases your risk for heart disease and strokes.

Professor Pamela Naidoo - CEO at the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa

RELATED: Everything you need to know about heart disease (and how to fight it)

When you want to reduce your risk for heart disease and strokes...the formula is around 70/30. 30% is due to genetic risk factors. 70% is you can improve your life, if you can improve your day-to-day health behaviours.

Professor Pamela Naidoo - CEO at the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa

RELATED: Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease

You need to look at the sodium content in your food. The higher the sodium content, you're more prone to high blood pressure.

Professor Pamela Naidoo - CEO at the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




