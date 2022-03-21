ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Ray White (in for Whitfield) interviewed Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.
Zibi reviewed “Private Empire: ExxonMobil and American Power” by Steve Coll.
I enjoyed it immensely, in fact, I read it twice… It shows the power of corporations over politics… Exxon has access to American power, lots of it…Songezo Zibi, Chairperson - Rivonia Circle
Exxon eventually gave up on making lots of money in Iraq… but there are other places where they have made billions…Songezo Zibi, Chairperson - Rivonia Circle
Oil is politics… it’s not just the US. It’s all four corners of the globe… It’s future production that they fight for… Obama came in on the agenda of reducing US dependence on foreign oil…Songezo Zibi, Chairperson - Rivonia Circle
Description on Amazon:
ExxonMobil has met its match in Coll, an elegant writer, and dogged reporter . . . extraordinary . . . monumental.The Washington Post
Fascinating . . . Private Empire is a book meticulously prepared as if for trial . . . a compelling and elucidatory work.Bloomberg
In this, the first hard-hitting examination of ExxonMobil — the largest and most powerful private corporation in the United States — Steve Coll reveals the true extent of its power.
Private Empire pulls back the curtain, tracking the corporation’s recent history and its central role on the world stage, beginning with the Exxon Valdez accident in 1989 and leading to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.
The action spans the globe — featuring kidnapping cases, civil wars, and high-stakes struggles at the Kremlin — and the narrative is driven by larger-than-life characters, including corporate legend Lee “Iron Ass” Raymond, ExxonMobil’s chief executive until 2005, and current chairman and chief executive Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's nomination for Secretary of State.
A penetrating, news-breaking study, Private Empire is a defining portrait of Big Oil in American politics and foreign policy.
