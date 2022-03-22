Process ongoing to identify nature of data stolen in TransUnion hack: Sabric CEO





Credit bureau TransUnion is still working to ascertain the nature of the client data that has been compromised following a recent cyberattack

Sabric CEO Nischal Mewalall says it's not yet clear whether personal banking info has been accessed

It's reported that TransUnion fell victim to a criminal hacking group allegedly based in Brazil

© welcomia/123rf.com

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) says investigations are still ongoing to determine the scope of the client information that was compromised in the TransUnion data breach.

It's reported that 54 million South African records were compromised after hackers launched a cyberattack on the international credit bureau.

Sabric is working with TransUnion, local banks and other service providers to confirm how much personal client information has been compromised.

RELATED: TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk

The personal information that has been obtained could include names, physical addresses, and contact details, according to Sabric CEO Nischal Mewalall.

Mewalall says investigators have not yet confirmed whether personal banking information has been compromised.

"Right now, we actually don't want to speculate because when there is too much speculation it creates a vibe that everybody's monies are going to get stolen and that's really not where we're at at the moment", he tells CapeTalk.

He's urged individuals not to create unnecessary panic as the investigating process is still ongoing.

Mewalall says individuals who have been affected by the breach will be contacted. He adds that they should look out for any suspicious activity on their banking profiles or credit records.

We're dealing with the loss of personal information that was housed by TransUnion. Nischal Mewalall, CEO - Sabric

According to some reports, the hackers have gained access to information such as your name surname, your physical address, and even your contact information. Nischal Mewalall, CEO - Sabric