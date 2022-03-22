Clicks urging South Africans to get their flu shot as sniffle season approaches
- Clicks is offering flu vaccines ahead of the 2022 winter season
- Clicks Pharmacist Waheed Abdurahman says getting vaccinated against both Covid-19 and influenza will help boost immune protection
- Most medical aids cover the costs of the flu vaccine
Pharmacy retailer Clicks is urging South Africans to get their flu vaccination as the winter season approaches.
The 4-strain flu vaccine is now available through Clicks for R119 cash or can be paid for by your medical aid.
The new shot this year contains protection against the latest strains detected for the 2022 season, says Clicks Pharmacist Waheed Abdurahman.
Abdurahman says getting vaccinated against both Covid-19 and influenza provides people with greater immune protection during the ongoing pandemic.
The vulnerable groups who are especially encouraged to get the flu shot include individuals over the age of 65 years, people with chronic illnesses, immunocompromised people including individuals living with HIV and AIDS as well as pregnant women.
Every year the WHO will issue new strains that are relevant for the season.Waheed Abdurahman, Pharmacist and category manager for medicines - Clicks Head Office
It's important to protect yourself against whatever you can and the flu vaccine is one of those things that one should predict.Waheed Abdurahman, Pharmacist and category manager for medicines - Clicks Head Office
The flu symptoms do mimic a lot of the Covid-19 symptoms... so one doesn't truly know so that's more reason to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and against flu as well.Waheed Abdurahman, Pharmacist and category manager for medicines - Clicks Head Office
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134339487_allergy-symptoms-unhappy-afro-family-using-paper-tissues-while-blowing-nose-and-sneezing.html
