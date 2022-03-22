Could your blood type affect how badly you get Covid?
- Scientists at King's College London say research suggests your blood group may influence the risk of getting severe Covid.
- They've produced a report in which they say they say identifies causal links between blood proteins and severe Covid
It's a question that has baffled scientists since the start of the Covid 19 pandemic.
Why do some people, even those without out pre-existing health conditions or comorbidities, experience severe Covid symptoms, while others may experience mild ones or none at all?
Scientists at King’s College London think they may have found the answer, and it lies within a patient's blood type.
We think if you're better able to recruit white blood cells, you're better able to fight the virus.Alish Palmos, PhD in Neuroscience - King’s College London
A big risk increasing molecule was the ABO enzymeAlish Palmos, PhD in Neuroscience - King’s College London
What this shows is blood type is causal for a severe type of Covid-19Alish Palmos, PhD in Neuroscience - King’s College London
Previously research has show that it's very likely to be blood group A.Alish Palmos, PhD in Neuroscience - King’s College London
So how can these findings be applied in practical terms?
Going forward this helps identify people who may need potential booster jabs or may need to take certain precautions.Alish Palmos, PhD in Neuroscience - King’s College London
Palmos says the risk for those who fall into the type A blood group is small, but adds that in terms of information and research "every little helps."
You can read the full report here
RELATED:Expect 5th wave of Covid-19 by early May - Professor Salim Abdool Karim
RELATED: Could this Stellenbosch professor have uncovered the mystery of long Covid?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/tussik13/tussik131905/tussik13190500031/123654024-3d-illustration-of-deep-vein-thrombosis-or-blood-clots-embolism.jpg
More from Local
Parking marshalls return to Bellville in April - here's how much they'll charge
Motorists and businesses are advised that parking marshalls will return to the Bellville central business district on 1 April 2022.Read More
Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle
Lester Kiewit speaks to the uncle of murdered Anni Dewani following news the man convicted of her murder has been granted parole.Read More
"We condemn the violence" Langeberg Unemployed Forum on the Robertson unrest
Refilwe Moloto is joined by Langeberg Unemployed Forum's Xolile Mpini to discuss the unrest in Nkqubela township in Robertson.Read More
The search is on for the suspect who robbed Esther Mahlangu
World-famous artist Esther Mahlangu (87) was assaulted, tied up and strangled at her home.Read More
Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe
Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements.Read More
Human Rights Day: Ramaphosa says employment is what is needed next in SA
Addressing a Human Rights Day rally in Koster in the North West, the president said the country was still suffering the consequences of apartheid and colonialism but people's lives had improved.Read More
Food wastage leaves millions of South African children malnourished
Lester Kiewit speaks to Managing Director at FoodForward SA, Andy Du Plessis about food security in South Africa.Read More
'Mass shootings are becoming the norm' - Khayelitsha Development Forum
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ndithini Thyido, chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum.Read More
[PICS] Hikers weave magic spell on Lion's Head with 'rainbow mushrooms'
A group of hikers climbed ever-popular Lion's Head with illuminated rainbow umbrellas to greet the new day.Read More