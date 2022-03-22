Could your blood type affect how badly you get Covid?





- Scientists at King's College London say research suggests your blood group may influence the risk of getting severe Covid.

- They've produced a report in which they say they say identifies causal links between blood proteins and severe Covid

It's a question that has baffled scientists since the start of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Why do some people, even those without out pre-existing health conditions or comorbidities, experience severe Covid symptoms, while others may experience mild ones or none at all?

Scientists at King’s College London think they may have found the answer, and it lies within a patient's blood type.

We think if you're better able to recruit white blood cells, you're better able to fight the virus. Alish Palmos, PhD in Neuroscience - King’s College London

A big risk increasing molecule was the ABO enzyme Alish Palmos, PhD in Neuroscience - King’s College London

What this shows is blood type is causal for a severe type of Covid-19 Alish Palmos, PhD in Neuroscience - King’s College London

Previously research has show that it's very likely to be blood group A. Alish Palmos, PhD in Neuroscience - King’s College London

So how can these findings be applied in practical terms?

Going forward this helps identify people who may need potential booster jabs or may need to take certain precautions. Alish Palmos, PhD in Neuroscience - King’s College London

Palmos says the risk for those who fall into the type A blood group is small, but adds that in terms of information and research "every little helps."

You can read the full report here

