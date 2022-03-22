The search is on for the suspect who robbed Esther Mahlangu
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are searching for a man who robbed and assaulted world-renowned artist Esther Mahlangu at gunpoint.
The 87-year-old found the criminal inside her home on Saturday afternoon.
Police said on Monday the man allegedly grabbed the elderly woman and punched her in the face before tying both her hands with a cable. She was also strangled until she was unconscious. Mahlangu told officers that, after gaining consciousness, she found her house ransacked and her firearm and an undisclosed amount of money stolen from the safe.
Mahlangu told officers that her home was ransacked and her firearm had been stolen from her safe along with an undisclosed amount of cash .
The lone criminal has not been found and police have opened a house robbery case.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said: "She sustained burises on her face. Currently the suspect is not known and fled. We request anyone with information who can assist should contact the nearest police station."
The world-famous Ndebele artist was born in 1935 on a farm near Middelburg.
She's been recognised internationally with a painting on a boulevard in New York. She’s also collaborated with international brands, such as BMW and singer John Legend. Her work has been featured at galleries across the globe, including Japan and France.
This article first appeared on EWN : The search is on for the suspect who robbed Esther Mahlangu
More from Local
Parking marshalls return to Bellville in April - here's how much they'll charge
Motorists and businesses are advised that parking marshalls will return to the Bellville central business district on 1 April 2022.Read More
Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle
Lester Kiewit speaks to the uncle of murdered Anni Dewani following news the man convicted of her murder has been granted parole.Read More
"We condemn the violence" Langeberg Unemployed Forum on the Robertson unrest
Refilwe Moloto is joined by Langeberg Unemployed Forum's Xolile Mpini to discuss the unrest in Nkqubela township in Robertson.Read More
Could your blood type affect how badly you get Covid?
John Mathyam speaks to Alish Palmos, a neuroscientist at King’s College London about the link between blood type and severe Covid.Read More
Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe
Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements.Read More
Human Rights Day: Ramaphosa says employment is what is needed next in SA
Addressing a Human Rights Day rally in Koster in the North West, the president said the country was still suffering the consequences of apartheid and colonialism but people's lives had improved.Read More
Food wastage leaves millions of South African children malnourished
Lester Kiewit speaks to Managing Director at FoodForward SA, Andy Du Plessis about food security in South Africa.Read More
'Mass shootings are becoming the norm' - Khayelitsha Development Forum
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ndithini Thyido, chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum.Read More
[PICS] Hikers weave magic spell on Lion's Head with 'rainbow mushrooms'
A group of hikers climbed ever-popular Lion's Head with illuminated rainbow umbrellas to greet the new day.Read More