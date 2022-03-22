



JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are searching for a man who robbed and assaulted world-renowned artist Esther Mahlangu at gunpoint.

The 87-year-old found the criminal inside her home on Saturday afternoon.

Police said on Monday the man allegedly grabbed the elderly woman and punched her in the face before tying both her hands with a cable. She was also strangled until she was unconscious. Mahlangu told officers that, after gaining consciousness, she found her house ransacked and her firearm and an undisclosed amount of money stolen from the safe.

The lone criminal has not been found and police have opened a house robbery case.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said: "She sustained burises on her face. Currently the suspect is not known and fled. We request anyone with information who can assist should contact the nearest police station."

The world-famous Ndebele artist was born in 1935 on a farm near Middelburg.

She's been recognised internationally with a painting on a boulevard in New York. She’s also collaborated with international brands, such as BMW and singer John Legend. Her work has been featured at galleries across the globe, including Japan and France.

This article first appeared on EWN : The search is on for the suspect who robbed Esther Mahlangu