Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA





JOHANNESBURG - Makhosi Khoza is once again without a political home.

ActionSA on Tuesday announced through a statement it was cutting ties with the former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament, who joined the new party during the local government elections last year.

The party said its senate decided to end Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee.

"Following a series of public outbursts in January, ActionSA instituted a disciplinary inquiry into the conduct of Dr Khoza, with charges including bringing the party into disrepute, deliberately acting in a way that negatively impacts the party and acting in a manner that causes disunity in the party," the statement read.

Action SA said the move followed a series of public outbursts in January.

“She disregards the reputational damage to the party for apparent self-gain.



Her loyalties do not lie with ActionSA & instead lie with aspiring to grow her own political aspirations, at great cost of her constituency & ActionSA.” - Disciplinary Report.https://t.co/ne7uglDRMp — ActionSA (@Action4SA) March 22, 2022

The former KwaZulu-Natal chairperson was charged with bringing the organisation into disrepute and the committee unanimously decided Khoza should be given the boot.

The evidence brought against Khoza included numerous public utterances and comments made to the media, which were deemed to have been made with the intention of bringing ActionSA into disrepute.

“There is no reasonable explanation for her continued abuse of the party, which she purports to promote. As a high-standing member of the party, she disregards the reputational damage to the party, for apparent publicity and self-gain. Her loyalties do not lie with ActionSA and instead lie with aspiring to grow her own political aspirations, at the great cost of her constituency and ActionSA.” said the Party.

ActionSA said that Khoza had not challenged the evidence placed before their panel, and they had no choice other than to consider if her conduct could be excused.

"In this respect the panel found Dr Khoza to be prone to conspiracy theories, aggressive behaviour and even continuing to threaten the party with threats to damage its reputation further".

ActionSA said it was pleased that its internal institutions had proven effective in addressing the matter in a manner that was fair and decisive.

"As a party, we cannot guarantee the conduct of our members, this lies with their ethics and values. What we can assure all South Africans, is that unacceptable conduct will be identified and addressed both fairly and decisively".

The party also sent her good wishes.

"ActionSA holds no ill-will towards Dr Khoza. While her actions may not have been excusable, Dr Khoza remains an individual who has played an important role in South African politics. We wish Dr Khoza well in her future endeavours outside of ActionSA".

Khoza went to her Facebook page to respond to her dismissal from Action SA.

"I never joined Action SA on a media platform. It stands to reason that my termination of membership cannot happen on same," she said. ActionSA sent their release to journalists and posted it on their Twitter account.

She further asked for time to process everything before having to discuss it.

"I hope everyone will allow me space to process the news".

Khoza has previously accused the Action SA leadership of targeting her on suspicion of colluding with the ANC.

KHOZA'S POLITICAL HISTORY

Khoza left the ANC in 2017 and formed her own political party, the African Democratic Change (ADeC). Khoza was a vocal opponent of former president Jacob Zuma and was removed as chairperson of the public service and administration portfolio committee in 2017 after some ANC MPs in her committee campaigned against her continued leadership.

She subsequently resigned from the ANC after 35 years and launched ADeC in December that year.

READ: Makhosi Khoza retires from politics

In 2018, Thokozani Msomi, who claimed to be ADeC's deputy president, said that Khoza was suspended for bringing the party into disrepute.

Msomi’s statement said the decision to suspend Khoza came following a communication breakdown, and she would be facing a disciplinary hearing.

ADeC’s spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana at the time denied the suspension, saying those behind the call for Khoza to be suspended were not recognised as members of the party.

In the same year (2018) Khoza took the decision to leave politics altogether for a new opportunity, sharing her resignation letter from ADeC on her Facebook page.

This article first appeared on EWN : Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA