"We condemn the violence" Langeberg Unemployed Forum on the Robertson unrest
- The Nkqubela township in Robertson has been hit by violence among migrant labourers in recent days, which has left dozens of people homeless.
- Langeberg Unemployed Forum claims favoritism is being shown by labour brokers to Zimbabweans over Lesotho nationals
There have been calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the unrest which broke out between migrant labourers in Robertson over a week ago.
The Nkqubela township had been hit by violence among workers from Lesotho and Zimbabwe, leaving dozens of people homeless.
The fighting began last week between foreign nationals over access to jobs and has deeply impacted the community.
The Lesotho nationals are also complaining that the Zimbabweans do not allow them on the trucks.Xolile Mpini, CEO - Langeberg Unemployed Forum
[They say] every morning the Zimbabwean nationals refuse [to let] them board the truck.Xolile Mpini, CEO - Langeberg Unemployed Forum
We condemn the violence...hence we were involved on the ground to make sure that we resolve the issue.Xolile Mpini, CEO - Langeberg Unemployed Forum
Speaking to EWN at the weekend, Activist Billy Claasen said : “This is a very sad thing that has happened in the community of Nkqubela in Robertson over the past few days. This is what we have warned people in the agricultural sector, and also the President and other ministers [about] all along. We really want this to come to an end.”
Claasen believes that farm owners who have worked with labour brokers are to blame for the violence.
Source : Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
