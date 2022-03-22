David Beckham hands Instagram account over to Ukrainian doctor for 24 hours
More than 71 million followers of footballer David Beckham's Instagram account have been given the chance to the see the day-to-day reality of Russia's invasion of Ukraine from the perspective of a doctor on the ground.
The soccer star handed control of his account to a Ukrainian perinatal doctor risking her life to deliver babies in the city of Kharkiv.
Dr Iryna, used the opportunity to post about the challenges faced by medical professionals during the conflict.
Дэвид Бекхэм отдал свой Instagram с 71,4 млн подписчиков харьковскому врачу Ирине Кондратовой, чтобы она показала миру правду о войне в Украине и о том, в каких условиях приходится работать врачам. pic.twitter.com/58xn6dioq4— The Insider (@the_ins_ru) March 20, 2022
Beckham, who is a Unicef ambassador, encouraged his followers to donate to the UN aid agency.
It's believed he and his wife Victoria, have donated R20 million to help fund the organisation's work in Ukraine.
