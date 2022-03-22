Parking marshalls return to Bellville in April - here's how much they'll charge
- Motorists in the Bellville area will soon be charged for on-street parking again
- Bellville parking marshalls will make a comeback next month in line with the phased resumption of parking management services across Cape Town
- Paid parking first resumed in Sea Point, the Cape Town CBD, Newlands, and Claremont from November last year after it was suspended at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic
Motorists will have to fork out for on-street parking bays in the Bellville central business district from Friday 1 April.
The City of Cape Town announced that parking marshalls will return to the Bellville CBD in order to ensure a turnover of parking bays for those visiting the area.
The City has been gradually reinstating managed parking across the metro since November last year.
Parking marshalls have already resumed duty in Sea Point, the Cape Town CBD, Newlands and Claremont.
Motorists will pay R3.40 per 15 minutes for on-street parking in Bellville and Newlands whereas in the Cape Town CBD, Sea Point, and Claremont it'll cost them R4.80 per 15 minutes.
Parkin marshalls will accept cash, SnapScan, debit card, and credit card.
Back to business
Parking management services in Cape Town were suspended at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and only resumed late last year after the finalisation of a new, city-wide parking management contract.
For over a year, many business owners and residents were left frustrated by motorists who hogged parking spots close to shops, restaurants, service centres and other destinations.
The City’s mayoral committee member for transport, Rob Quintas, says paid on-street parking is making a comeback to coincide with an expected increase in economic activity as life "returns to normal".
The purpose of charging a tariff for on-street parking bays is to ensure a turnover of bays in popular areas and where people do business. This will benefit business owners in Bellville because their clients need parking, and those who are looking for parking will also benefit because parking bays will not be occupied for hours on end by the same person.Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
Quintas says motorists are reminded that they need to pay for parking upfront.
This is to prevent a situation where motorists return to their vehicles and drive off before paying, he explains.
According to Quintas, a clamping protocol is being introduced where repeat offenders who attempt to avoid paying, or who refuse to pay, will have the wheels of their vehicles clamped.
Law Enforcement and Traffic Services may issue fines to such repeat offenders, ranging between R300 and R1,000 depending on the violation.
We have to make sure that motorists pay for using parking bays, and comply with the time restrictions. In the past, some motorists refused to pay marshalls, or they simply ignored the time limits imposed. The purpose of managing parking is to stimulate economic activity and to provide access to businesses that need to create jobs. This is extremely important, in particular as the City and businesses are gearing for economic recovery.Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
Source : https://www.capetown.gov.za/Media-and-news/Parking%20marshals%20return%20to%20Bellville
