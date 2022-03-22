Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-themiddayreport-natgeo-thumb-490x490png capetalk-themiddayreport-natgeo-thumb-490x490png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:33
Travel - Visit Wolsley
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Allison Foat
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Dr Julie Smith on self-doubt (Zoom)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Julie Smith
Today at 14:40
Hands of Love's book donation drive #Read2Succeed wants to help stop illiteracy amongst SA children
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Catherine Versfeld - Digital designer at Primedia
Today at 14:50
Music with Grace de la Hunt
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Grace de la Hunt
Today at 15:10
Court pauses construction of Amazon HQ
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Saya Pierce Jones, Eyewitness News Report
Today at 15:40
Class action against Toyota and others
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Welz - Editor at Noseweek
Today at 16:05
Civil Aviation Authority, Lufthansa Technical and Comair - PRE-RECORD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch
Today at 16:20
Update on Ukraine situation - SKYPE INTERVIEW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mika Skoryk
Today at 16:33
Cape Epic - Stage 2
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 17:05
Should SA be considering a fuel levy reduction to ease impact of oil prices
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Schussler
Today at 17:20
Are facemasks still a requirement at schools?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Baxolile ‘Bax’ Nodada
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Parking marshalls return to Bellville in April - here's how much they'll charge Motorists and businesses are advised that parking marshalls will return to the Bellville central business district on 1 April 2022... 22 March 2022 10:51 AM
Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle Lester Kiewit speaks to the uncle of murdered Anni Dewani following news the man convicted of her murder has been granted parole. 22 March 2022 10:49 AM
"We condemn the violence" Langeberg Unemployed Forum on the Robertson unrest Refilwe Moloto is joined by Langeberg Unemployed Forum's Xolile Mpini to discuss the unrest in Nkqubela township in Robertson. 22 March 2022 9:46 AM
View all Local
Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee. 22 March 2022 8:59 AM
Court halts controversial R4.5bn River Club development (and new Amazon HQ) WC Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath says 'meaningful consultation' needs to take place with affected First Nation groups. 20 March 2022 4:18 PM
'Millions of men living with HIV in SA, but only a minority actually get tested' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews activist Zonwabele Zola Tshayana about MenConnect's HIV support for men in South Africa. 20 March 2022 2:41 PM
View all Politics
Process ongoing to identify nature of data stolen in TransUnion hack: Sabric CEO Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sabric CEO Nischal Mewalall. 22 March 2022 8:46 AM
Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements. 22 March 2022 8:16 AM
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
View all Business
Clicks urging South Africans to get their flu shot as sniffle season approaches Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Clicks Pharmacist Waheed Abdurahman. 22 March 2022 9:48 AM
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
Heart attacks increasingly affecting younger men - Heart & Stroke Foundation SA Zain Johnson speaks to Professor Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa. 21 March 2022 6:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 21 March 2022 12:53 PM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 8:40 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war "There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger. 18 March 2022 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle Lester Kiewit speaks to the uncle of murdered Anni Dewani following news the man convicted of her murder has been granted parole. 22 March 2022 10:49 AM
David Beckham hands Instagram account over to Ukrainian doctor for 24 hours Former England soccer captain David Beckham handed his Instagram account over to a Ukrainian doctor at the weekend. 22 March 2022 10:13 AM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa. 21 March 2022 6:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle

22 March 2022 10:49 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Anni Dewani
Shrien Dewani
Zola Tongo

Lester Kiewit speaks to the uncle of murdered Anni Dewani following news the man convicted of her murder has been granted parole.

- The Correctional Services Department confirmed last week that 42-year-old Zola Tongo had been granted parole

- Tongo was found guilty of the murder of newlywed Anni Dewani in Cape Town in 2010

FILE: A portrait of Anni Dewani is displayed during a November 2011 vigil held in Cape Town. She was killed in November 2010. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

The uncle of Anni Dewani murdered while on honeymoon in Cape Town in 2010 has spoken out on behalf of the family following the news that the man found guilty of her murder has been granted parole.

42-year-old Zola Tongo pleaded guilty to Dewani's murder and was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

He had acted as chauffeur to Dewani and her husband Shrien while they were on honeymoon in Cape Town.

He later claimed to have received R15,000 from Mr Dewani to organise a hitman to kill the Swedish bride.

Shrien Dewani was also charged but eventually cleared of any wrongdoing following a lengthy trial.

Anni Dewani's uncle, Ashok Hindocha, says the decision is a shame to the South African justice system.

It's outrageous, it's crazy.

Ashok Hindocha, Uncle of Anni Dewani

It's such shame...for such good police work...to catch the killers and now they're free, [after] ten years

Ashok Hindocha, Uncle of Anni Dewani

It's sending a message of, go ahead, do the crime, you don't have to do the time.

Ashok Hindocha, Uncle of Anni Dewani

We are prepared to accept that maybe Shrien had nothing to do with this...but we still strongly believe he had something to do with this.

Ashok Hindocha, Uncle of Anni Dewani

The department's spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “[the] parole board has placed inmate Zola Tongo on parole effectively from 21 June 2022 until 6 June 2028, that is when his sentence will expire. DCS will then utilise the parole up until the release date for pre-release programmes.”

RELATED:Man convicted of murdering Annie Dewani paroled: Correctional Services confirms




22 March 2022 10:49 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Anni Dewani
Shrien Dewani
Zola Tongo

More from World

David Beckham hands Instagram account over to Ukrainian doctor for 24 hours

22 March 2022 10:13 AM

Former England soccer captain David Beckham handed his Instagram account over to a Ukrainian doctor at the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline

20 March 2022 5:44 PM

No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK scraps last remaining Covid travel restrictions

20 March 2022 10:42 AM

CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele talks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russians slowly wake to war in Ukraine: 'There are signs - shortages, bodybags'

18 March 2022 3:13 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war

18 March 2022 12:21 PM

"There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Russia has stalled on all fronts, but they're still bombing civilian areas'

17 March 2022 3:16 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Cai Nebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF defends Russia, despite its relentless pummelling of Ukrainian cities

17 March 2022 11:22 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

European leaders defiantly meet in besieged Kyiv while Russia keeps on pummeling

16 March 2022 9:29 AM

Three courageous EU Prime Ministers are meeting President Zelenskyy in Kyiv as Russia steps up its bombardment of the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Serial killer of homeless people on the loose in New York and Washington DC

15 March 2022 4:43 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gazillionaire Elon Musk challenges tyrant Vladimir Putin to 'single combat'

15 March 2022 3:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Parking marshalls return to Bellville in April - here's how much they'll charge

22 March 2022 10:51 AM

Motorists and businesses are advised that parking marshalls will return to the Bellville central business district on 1 April 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"We condemn the violence" Langeberg Unemployed Forum on the Robertson unrest

22 March 2022 9:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto is joined by Langeberg Unemployed Forum's Xolile Mpini to discuss the unrest in Nkqubela township in Robertson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could your blood type affect how badly you get Covid?

22 March 2022 8:40 AM

John Mathyam speaks to Alish Palmos, a neuroscientist at King’s College London about the link between blood type and severe Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The search is on for the suspect who robbed Esther Mahlangu

22 March 2022 8:37 AM

World-famous artist Esther Mahlangu (87) was assaulted, tied up and strangled at her home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe

22 March 2022 8:16 AM

Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Human Rights Day: Ramaphosa says employment is what is needed next in SA

21 March 2022 6:44 PM

Addressing a Human Rights Day rally in Koster in the North West, the president said the country was still suffering the consequences of apartheid and colonialism but people's lives had improved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food wastage leaves millions of South African children malnourished

21 March 2022 3:38 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Managing Director at FoodForward SA, Andy Du Plessis about food security in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mass shootings are becoming the norm' - Khayelitsha Development Forum

21 March 2022 2:18 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ndithini Thyido, chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] Hikers weave magic spell on Lion's Head with 'rainbow mushrooms'

20 March 2022 6:09 PM

A group of hikers climbed ever-popular Lion's Head with illuminated rainbow umbrellas to greet the new day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Court halts controversial R4.5bn River Club development (and new Amazon HQ)

20 March 2022 4:18 PM

WC Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath says 'meaningful consultation' needs to take place with affected First Nation groups.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA

Politics

Process ongoing to identify nature of data stolen in TransUnion hack: Sabric CEO

Business

Clicks urging South Africans to get their flu shot as sniffle season approaches

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Stellenbosch University accused of forcing vaccination on ill learners

22 March 2022 12:18 PM

Action SA: Makhosi Khoza was told about her expulsion

22 March 2022 11:43 AM

Japan issues power warning after quake hits supply

22 March 2022 11:03 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA