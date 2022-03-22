Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle
- The Correctional Services Department confirmed last week that 42-year-old Zola Tongo had been granted parole
- Tongo was found guilty of the murder of newlywed Anni Dewani in Cape Town in 2010
The uncle of Anni Dewani murdered while on honeymoon in Cape Town in 2010 has spoken out on behalf of the family following the news that the man found guilty of her murder has been granted parole.
42-year-old Zola Tongo pleaded guilty to Dewani's murder and was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.
He had acted as chauffeur to Dewani and her husband Shrien while they were on honeymoon in Cape Town.
He later claimed to have received R15,000 from Mr Dewani to organise a hitman to kill the Swedish bride.
Shrien Dewani was also charged but eventually cleared of any wrongdoing following a lengthy trial.
Anni Dewani's uncle, Ashok Hindocha, says the decision is a shame to the South African justice system.
It's outrageous, it's crazy.Ashok Hindocha, Uncle of Anni Dewani
It's such shame...for such good police work...to catch the killers and now they're free, [after] ten yearsAshok Hindocha, Uncle of Anni Dewani
It's sending a message of, go ahead, do the crime, you don't have to do the time.Ashok Hindocha, Uncle of Anni Dewani
We are prepared to accept that maybe Shrien had nothing to do with this...but we still strongly believe he had something to do with this.Ashok Hindocha, Uncle of Anni Dewani
The department's spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “[the] parole board has placed inmate Zola Tongo on parole effectively from 21 June 2022 until 6 June 2028, that is when his sentence will expire. DCS will then utilise the parole up until the release date for pre-release programmes.”
