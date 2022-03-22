Why HR managers and recruiters should stop doing credit checks on job candidates
- Should pre-employment credit checks still be a thing in 2022?
- Recruitment specialist Natalie Singer argues that a candidate's adverse credit score should not determine whether or not they get the job
- Singer says pre-employment credit checks and many other policies need to be reviewed for the post-Covi-19 workplace
Why are organisations still using credit checks as part of their pre-employment process?
That's the question asked by recruitment specialist Natalie Singer in a recent LinkedIn post.
Singer says it's time for HR managers and recruitment firms to change the way they conduct checks on prospective employees.
Since 2015, pre-employment credit checks have mostly been conducted on candidates who apply for jobs involving the handling of cash or finances.
However, Singer says a clean credit record cannot be seen as an inherent requirement for any job.
Given the negative economic impact of Covid-19, including retrenchments and pay cuts, many individuals have not been able to repay their debts.
Singer says any credit checks in a post-Covid-19 work environment could unintentionally exclude the best candidates for the job.
She says an adverse credit record should not automatically disqualify someone from filing a vacancy because it is not an indicator of a person's integrity and propensity to steal.
Instead, Singer believes that HR managers and recruiters should take a more human-centric approach which takes into account each candidate's unique circumstances.
We need to move away from having very firm black and white policies that say if you have an adverse credit history, you're automatically discounted from the role and rather look at it on an individual basis to say what are the circumstances around it... taking a more human-centric view rather than a policy and procedures driven one which could inadvertently discount possibly your best potential employee from a process.nata
Any form of pre-employment check, whether it be credit, criminal, social media or any other, should be done within the bounds of the law and very specifically looking at whether or not it is applicable to the job.Natalie Singer, Executive consultant and recruitment specialist - Global Business Solutions
So, if you're in operations and you're not engaging in any finance or financial transactions, or even managing stock as an example, then there would be no need to do a credit check.Natalie Singer, Executive consultant and recruitment specialist - Global Business Solutions
There is a requirement for the recruitment company or the employers' HR department to get permission from you to do those checks. The majority of checks are done via third-party verification companies who would require a signed consent form from yourself as a candidate giving permission to do those checks.Natalie Singer, Executive consultant and recruitment specialist - Global Business Solutions
My credit history is not necessarily going to be an indicator of my propensity to steal from the company if that is what the intention of the credit check is.Natalie Singer, Executive consultant and recruitment specialist - Global Business Solutions
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nejron/nejron1905/nejron190500295/123063931-group-of-a-people-waiting-for-a-casting-or-job-interview.jpg
