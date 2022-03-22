'Urgent reform needed before Ramaphosa appoints SA's next permanent top cop'





There are five potential candidates in the running to become the new acting national police commissioner, according to News24

Gareth Newham of the Institute For Security Studies says major reform is needed to tackle the leadership crisis within the SA Police Service

He says legislative change is required so that the SAPS Act includes clear criteria for appointing the national police commissioner

A major shake-up is needed within South Africa's senior police leadership before a permanent replacement for former top cop General Khehla Sitole can be appointed.

That's according to Gareth Newham, the head of justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS).

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to set up a panel of experts to consider candidates to replace Sitole whose contract was terminated "by mutual agreement" last month.

According to News24, there are five candidates that Ramaphosa is considering for the role.

Newham says these candidates should only be considered for the position in an acting capacity in order to give time for a major overhaul among SAPS top brass.

He says a permanent police commissioner should only be appointed once there is legislative reform to deal with the leadership crisis within the SAPS.

This includes key criteria for the post of the national commissioner to ensure that only suitable candidates are appointed and clear distinctions between the duties of the police chief and police commissioner, Newham says.

I think we still need to see some legislative changes in terms of it being very clear in law what the role of the national minister is versus the role of the national commissioner so that there is no inappropriate political interference in the work of the National Police Commissioner - that has been ongoing problem for many decades. Gareth Newham, Head of Justice & Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies

We need to see a complete rejuvenation of the entire top management echelon. There needs to be a detailed performance assessment of all 180 generals, major-generals, and lieutenant generals and 600 brigadiers as well. Gareth Newham, Head of Justice & Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies