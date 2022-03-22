Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
State of Disaster hurting the economy, Winde warns ahead of PCC meeting

22 March 2022 2:14 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier
state of disaster
National State of Disaster
state of disaster extended
PCC meeting

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.
  • Premier Alan Winde has reiterated his call for the National State of Disaster to be lifted immediately
  • Winde met with President’s Coordinating Council on Tuesday morning to discuss the ongoing disaster declaration
  • The premier says the disaster regulations are jeopardising South Africa's economic recovery
  • Last week, the National State of Disaster was extended for another month until 15 April
FILE: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: Twitter.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has maintained his call for the National State of Disaster to be lifted immediately.

Winde was part of the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) meeting on Tuesday morning, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

RELATED: Epidemiologist tired of SA govt's weak 'excuses' for extending state of disaster

He has stressed that the national government's failure to end the disaster declaration has had a devastating impact on jobs.

Last week, the National State of Disaster was extended until mid-April, passing the two-year mark since the declaration was first implemented.

RELATED: 'Foolish' to extend State of Disaster to prevent infections – Prof Madhi

The premier says the state had months to prepare alternative public health measures that would normalise the country's Covid-19 response while enabling provinces to focus on creating jobs.

"South Africans, especially those who are unemployed, should not have to wait until 15 April - and likely longer - because the national government has simply not done their job in time", Winde says in a statement.

The premier argues that ending the disaster regulations will send the right message to the economy, especially the unemployed, that the national government takes creating jobs seriously.

The President is also wrong if he thinks that the status quo is not hurting the economy, and these are merely health regulations. The events industry, in particular, continues to be impacted by a non-sensical restriction on the size of the gathering. Many countries have lifted these restrictions some time ago.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs says Winde has on numerous occasions requested that the declaration be scrapped.

He has emphasised that South Africa cannot be in a state of disaster indefinitely.

Premier Alan Winde... has made numerous calls in recent months requesting that state of disaster be scrapped from writing to the President and the Minister of Cogta.

Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Winde now says South Africans, especially the unemployed, shouldn't have to wait until the 15th of April because national government still didn't have an alternative to the state of disaster. He says that it's concerning that despite public utterances that the priority that the state prioritising job creation, its actions seem to show otherwise.

Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - Eyewitness News



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
