'Stop the exploitation' - calls for Govt to regulate e-hailing services
- Drivers are calling for an end to the unregulated e-hailing industry
- E-hailing platforms including Bolt, InDriver, DiDi and Uber could experience major disruptions from Tuesday
If you are one of the tens of thousands of South Africans planning to use one of the e-hailing services over the next three days, you're going to have to make another plan.
Drivers for services such as platforms including Bolt, InDriver, DiDi and Uber are planning strike action from Tuesday.
They say they're battling to survive in light of rising petrol costs, poor safety measures and growing tensions between competitors.
Drivers are expected to hand over a memorandum at the Union Buildings on Tuesday.
On Thursday, all e-hailing services will be shut down to prevent the companies from generating any income.
Private Public Transport Association (PPTA) founder Vhatuka Mbelengwa has urged residents to support the mass action.
It's time that government be proactive in bringing about this safe environment within the sector.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Founder - Private Public Transport Association (PPTA)
We need a framework which holds everybody to accountVhatuka Mbelengwa, Founder - Private Public Transport Association (PPTA)
Right now there is an undefined relationship and this gives way to exploitation and lack of accountability.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Founder - Private Public Transport Association (PPTA)
