What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA' The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money Show 23 March 2022 9:28 PM
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases? Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International. 23 March 2022 7:09 PM
Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 23 March 2022 7:02 PM
View all Local
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed. 22 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, after recently extending the State of Disaster to 15 April. 22 March 2022 6:03 PM
'Urgent reform needed before Ramaphosa appoints SA's next permanent top cop' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Gareth Newham of the Institute for Security Studies. 22 March 2022 3:35 PM
View all Politics
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Business
Removal of PCR test for vaxxed travellers to hopefully boost SA tourism: Fedhasa CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson. 23 March 2022 4:26 PM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 23 March 2022 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderer... 22 March 2022 9:43 PM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 8:40 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war "There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger. 18 March 2022 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
Russian troop morale is plummeting – and its casualties are spiralling Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 March 2022 9:07 AM
View all World
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
View all Africa
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government Lester Kiewit interviews South African Local Government Association (Salga) President Bheki Stofile. 23 March 2022 12:35 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok

23 March 2022 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
heroes and zeros
OK
OK Furniture
Vanish
OK ad

Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.
Screengrab from OK Furniture ad 'We Save You Money' posted on YouTube

OK Furniture earns "a big fat zero" from branding expert Andy Rice on this week's Heroes and Zeros feature on The Money Show's advertising slot.

In fact, Rice finds their latest TV ad so bad that he's momentarily lost for words.

The actors sing and dance around the showroom to the tune of PJ Powers' Jabulani, substituting "we save you money" for the famous refrain.

The performers are, visually, members of OK Furniture, leaping from couch to bed to chair and back again.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Move over Vanish stain removal powder! exclaims Rice.

You've been dethroned as the zero of all zeros at the moment by OK Furniture with the most... appalling, most trite and unprofessional and unoriginal piece of advertising I've seen for a long time.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

"I'm sorry, there is nowhere in South Africa where you can go into any retail store and see that many people ready to serve you" concludes Whitfield.

Watch the "appalling" ad below:

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (OK Furniture discussion at 7:31):




23 March 2022 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
heroes and zeros
OK
OK Furniture
Vanish
OK ad

More from Business

'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA'

23 March 2022 9:28 PM

The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA'

23 March 2022 8:26 PM

Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?

23 March 2022 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik

23 March 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation rate remains unchanged at 5.7% - Stats SA

23 March 2022 3:13 PM

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the main contributors to the Consumer Price Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up

23 March 2022 3:05 PM

The country’s wheat farms are expected to yield historically large amounts of wheat, amid fears of a global shortage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling

23 March 2022 1:45 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why we need specialist problem-solvers in banking

23 March 2022 1:10 PM

Absa is investing in a highly competent team of problem solvers, writes Anthony Evens of Special Asset Management at Absa CIB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off grid with own solar and wind

23 March 2022 12:12 PM

Built by EDF Renewables, the system will power all the miner’s operations in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Removal of PCR test for vaxxed travellers to hopefully boost SA tourism: Fedhasa

23 March 2022 4:26 PM

CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling

23 March 2022 1:45 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion

23 March 2022 11:03 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix makes moves to end password sharing

23 March 2022 9:50 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews MyBroadband Editor Jan Vermeulen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clicks urging South Africans to get their flu shot as sniffle season approaches

22 March 2022 9:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Clicks Pharmacist Waheed Abdurahman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022

21 March 2022 7:32 PM

Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heart attacks increasingly affecting younger men - Heart & Stroke Foundation SA

21 March 2022 6:10 PM

Zain Johnson speaks to Professor Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] Hikers weave magic spell on Lion's Head with 'rainbow mushrooms'

20 March 2022 6:09 PM

A group of hikers climbed ever-popular Lion's Head with illuminated rainbow umbrellas to greet the new day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline

20 March 2022 5:44 PM

No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Millions of men living with HIV in SA, but only a minority actually get tested'

20 March 2022 2:41 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews activist Zonwabele Zola Tshayana about MenConnect's HIV support for men in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling

23 March 2022 1:45 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government

23 March 2022 12:35 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews South African Local Government Association (Salga) President Bheki Stofile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll

21 March 2022 7:57 PM

Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction'

21 March 2022 6:59 PM

Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities

21 March 2022 6:32 PM

Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How high interest rates MUST go… and how fast they must get there

21 March 2022 6:26 PM

Ray White interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022

18 March 2022 2:17 PM

A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re not sure South Africa will have enough fuel after April'

18 March 2022 9:49 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit

17 March 2022 9:22 PM

Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments

16 March 2022 8:42 PM

Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President 'poorly advised' by NCCC over Covid restrictions says medical expert

Local

South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up

Business

Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off grid with own solar and wind

Business

Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Health dept officials will face questions if Pfizer jabs go to waste, AG warns

23 March 2022 9:01 PM

Cosatu throws its weight behind striking e-hailing drivers

23 March 2022 8:04 PM

ANC has no role in appointment of city manager, says eThekwini mayor

23 March 2022 7:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA