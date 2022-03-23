What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok





Screengrab from OK Furniture ad 'We Save You Money' posted on YouTube

OK Furniture earns "a big fat zero" from branding expert Andy Rice on this week's Heroes and Zeros feature on The Money Show's advertising slot.

In fact, Rice finds their latest TV ad so bad that he's momentarily lost for words.

The actors sing and dance around the showroom to the tune of PJ Powers' Jabulani, substituting "we save you money" for the famous refrain.

The performers are, visually, members of OK Furniture, leaping from couch to bed to chair and back again. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Move over Vanish stain removal powder! exclaims Rice.

You've been dethroned as the zero of all zeros at the moment by OK Furniture with the most... appalling, most trite and unprofessional and unoriginal piece of advertising I've seen for a long time. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

"I'm sorry, there is nowhere in South Africa where you can go into any retail store and see that many people ready to serve you" concludes Whitfield.

Watch the "appalling" ad below:

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (OK Furniture discussion at 7:31):