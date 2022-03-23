Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?
It's clear that South Africans are becoming impatient about the slow pace of prosecuting government and private sector players involved in corruption and state capture.
The sheer volume of evidence delivered at the State Capture Inquiry also implies that the courts could be tied up with these cases for years.
Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, a partner at Primerio International, about alternatives.
While there are various initiatives contemplated and underway, says Oxemham, a most significant one relates to utilising internationally developed legal tools to assist in the fight against corruption.
He says the work being done by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) provides the perfect platform for local use.
One recommendation relates to the bribery of foreign officials - part of a strategic initiative to assist governments worldwide with implementing anti-corruption policy that has been proven by experience to work.
I don't think SA is unique in trying to eradicate corrupt activities across the public sphere and equally in the private sphere.John Oxenham, Partner - Primerio International
... a significant amount of testimony (corruption, malfeasance) emerged from close on 27 months of the Zondo Commission... Some sources say it results in the loss of close on R1.5 trillion...John Oxenham, Partner - Primerio International
The question of the non-trial resolution of corruption cases is an issue that needs to be discussed in some detail says Oxenham.
Those mechanisms were developed under the auspices of the OECD and also the International Bar AssociationJohn Oxenham, Partner - Primerio International
They are certainly an effective and speedy means by which there could conceivably be some form of guilty plea by an individual or corporation which will do away with the significantly laborious task of trying to actually tackle corrupt activities through the standard court processes which can take a number of years.John Oxenham, Partner - Primerio International
The question is whether these could be utilised in South Africa.
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has openly admitted that there's a need for other means by which to tackle the country's "avalanche of corruption", says Oxenham.
How would it be decided who is eligible for an out-of-court settlement and who should be prosecuted?
There's got to be the balancing act struck. You've got to have at least the ability of some form of restorative justice - it can't simply be a question of the most guilty simply coming forward and spilling the beans... There needs to be some compliance with a broader set of commitments which could entail more than just providing some form of monetary settlement...John Oxenham, Partner - Primerio International
Listen to the in-depth discussion on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sezerozger/sezerozger1905/sezerozger190501297/122650889-judge-is-holding-golden-scales-of-justice-with-south-africa-waving-flag-background-equality-theme-an.jpg
More from Business
Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik
Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity
Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.Read More
Inflation rate remains unchanged at 5.7% - Stats SA
Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the main contributors to the Consumer Price Index.Read More
South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up
The country’s wheat farms are expected to yield historically large amounts of wheat, amid fears of a global shortage.Read More
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling
Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town.Read More
Why we need specialist problem-solvers in banking
Absa is investing in a highly competent team of problem solvers, writes Anthony Evens of Special Asset Management at Absa CIB.Read More
Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off grid with own solar and wind
Built by EDF Renewables, the system will power all the miner’s operations in South Africa.Read More
Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Netflix makes moves to end password sharing
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews MyBroadband Editor Jan Vermeulen.Read More
More from Politics
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums
President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, after recently extending the State of Disaster to 15 April.Read More
'Urgent reform needed before Ramaphosa appoints SA's next permanent top cop'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Gareth Newham of the Institute for Security Studies.Read More
State of Disaster hurting the economy, Winde warns ahead of PCC meeting
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.Read More
Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA
ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee.Read More
Court halts controversial R4.5bn River Club development (and new Amazon HQ)
WC Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath says 'meaningful consultation' needs to take place with affected First Nation groups.Read More
'Millions of men living with HIV in SA, but only a minority actually get tested'
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews activist Zonwabele Zola Tshayana about MenConnect's HIV support for men in South Africa.Read More
Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal
Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director general of having orchestrated his downfall.Read More
Nyanga firebombing: One suspect arrested, CPF urges community to identify others
Mike Wills interviews Dumisani Qwebe from the Nyanga Community Policing Forum after five vehicles were apparently petrol bombed.Read More
More from Local
Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik
Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
City considering how it'll repurpose Cape Town clinics that are facing closure
CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to the City of Cape Town's Patricia Van Der Ross.Read More
Is the National Lotteries Commission on verge of being put into administration?
Africa Melane speaks to Raymond Joseph investigative journalist at Ground Up about the crisis facing the NLC.Read More
NSRI teaching Cape's underprivileged kids survival swimming in container pool
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Dr. Cleeve Robertson from the NSRI.Read More
Farmers must take some responsibility ' Good party's Herron on Robertson clashes
Refilwe Moloto is joined by Good Party leader Brett Herron who says farmers in Robertson have a role to play in recent unrest.Read More
President 'poorly advised' by NCCC over Covid restrictions says medical expert
Mandy Wiener speaks to medical expert and convenor of the Progressive Health Forum Dr Aslam Dasoo about SA's Covid restrictions.Read More
'It's part of our heritage' - former Bashew’s boss talks history of iconic drink
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to former Bashew’s co-owner Zahir Williams.Read More
Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government
Lester Kiewit interviews South African Local Government Association (Salga) President Bheki Stofile.Read More
E-hailing drivers robbed and assaulted for failing to down tools
Lester Kiewit is joined by Cape Town Drivers Association's Siyabonga Hlabisa to discuss the strike action by e-hailing drivers.Read More