'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, after recently extending the State of Disaster to 15 April. 22 March 2022 6:03 PM
Why HR managers and recruiters should stop doing credit checks on job candidates Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to recruitment specialist Natalie Singer. 22 March 2022 1:12 PM
'Stop the exploitation' - calls for Govt to regulate e-hailing services Mandy Wiener speaks to E-hailing Operators spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa about this week's 3-day strike action by drivers. 22 March 2022 12:53 PM
View all Local
'Urgent reform needed before Ramaphosa appoints SA's next permanent top cop' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Gareth Newham of the Institute for Security Studies. 22 March 2022 3:35 PM
State of Disaster hurting the economy, Winde warns ahead of PCC meeting Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 22 March 2022 2:14 PM
Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee. 22 March 2022 8:59 AM
View all Politics
'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)' Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith McLachlan (Integral Asset Management) about unusual moves on the JSE during the pandemic. 22 March 2022 7:01 PM
Process ongoing to identify nature of data stolen in TransUnion hack: Sabric CEO Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sabric CEO Nischal Mewalall. 22 March 2022 8:46 AM
Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements. 22 March 2022 8:16 AM
View all Business
Clicks urging South Africans to get their flu shot as sniffle season approaches Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Clicks Pharmacist Waheed Abdurahman. 22 March 2022 9:48 AM
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
Heart attacks increasingly affecting younger men - Heart & Stroke Foundation SA Zain Johnson speaks to Professor Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa. 21 March 2022 6:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 8:40 AM
Proteas look to continue their momentum on home soil against Bangladesh You can catch our live commentary for the Proteas-Bangladesh one-day international series here. 18 March 2022 9:15 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war "There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger. 18 March 2022 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle Lester Kiewit speaks to the uncle of murdered Anni Dewani following news the man convicted of her murder has been granted parole. 22 March 2022 10:49 AM
David Beckham hands Instagram account over to Ukrainian doctor for 24 hours Former England soccer captain David Beckham handed his Instagram account over to a Ukrainian doctor at the weekend. 22 March 2022 10:13 AM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa. 21 March 2022 6:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)'

22 March 2022 7:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
JSE
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Gold Fields
Naspers
Tencent
Sibanye-Stillwater
eskom debt
shareholders
Naspers shareholders
Keith McLachlan
Integral Asset Management
JSE-listed property sector
JSE listings
property listings

Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith McLachlan (Integral Asset Management) about unusual moves on the JSE during the pandemic.

There's no denying we are living in strange, unpredictable times.

There have also been a number of unusual moves on the moves on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Bruce Whitfield gets some perspective from Keith McLachlan (Investment Officer at Integral Asset Management), whose piece Three bizarre facts from the JSEappears on Moneyweb.

© piren/123rf.com

McLachlan highlights Naspers (astonishing destruction of value), Sibanye-Stillwater (briefly larger than Gold Fields which it was spun out of) and the listed property sector (gone from bad to worse) in his article.

It's been quite a wild ride in the market in the last year or two... but Naspers, from peak to trough, has wiped out a little over R1.1 trillion of market cap.

Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management

If we equate that... that's about three times Eskom's latest stated debt!

Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management

It's an astonishing amount of money! The question is, did the value exist in the first place? The market seems not to think so.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

McLachlan says the "easy finger" to point, is at China tightening the regulations on big tech which led to a collapse of Chinese big tech, including Tencent.

Tencent has traded down and therefore has carried Naspers down with it, but - and herein lies the subtlety - management doesn't manage Tencent, they manage Naspers and Prosus...

Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management

They didn't have to follow it down. They could have sold, they could have unbundled... They could have done a lot of things to realise value, protect value and diversify the company. If the buck doesn't stop with management, where does it stop?

Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management

Whitfield asks about what seem to be cast-iron protections built into the control structure of Naspers.

You're referencing the unlisted control structure... that cast the deciding vote at shareholder meetings for Naspers. Those are not the shares that are listed on the JSE... What is listed are the end shares... with minimal votes.

Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management

Even if you hold all the end shares you would still not have a controlling vote in Naspers, therefore whom management caters to is arguably not to the end shareholders.

Keith McLachlan, Investment Officer - Integral Asset Management

He says there have been a lot of problems with the Naspers structure, which this development will thrust into the spotlight.

Listen to McLachlan's insights into the unusual movements on the JSE below:




22 March 2022 7:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
JSE
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Gold Fields
Naspers
Tencent
Sibanye-Stillwater
eskom debt
shareholders
Naspers shareholders
Keith McLachlan
Integral Asset Management
JSE-listed property sector
JSE listings
property listings

More from Business

Why HR managers and recruiters should stop doing credit checks on job candidates

22 March 2022 1:12 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to recruitment specialist Natalie Singer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Process ongoing to identify nature of data stolen in TransUnion hack: Sabric CEO

22 March 2022 8:46 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sabric CEO Nischal Mewalall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe

22 March 2022 8:16 AM

Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll

21 March 2022 7:57 PM

Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022

21 March 2022 7:32 PM

Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction'

21 March 2022 6:59 PM

Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities

21 March 2022 6:32 PM

Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How high interest rates MUST go… and how fast they must get there

21 March 2022 6:26 PM

Ray White interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Court halts controversial R4.5bn River Club development (and new Amazon HQ)

20 March 2022 4:18 PM

WC Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath says 'meaningful consultation' needs to take place with affected First Nation groups.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022

18 March 2022 2:17 PM

A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm

Local Politics

Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA

Politics

Clicks urging South Africans to get their flu shot as sniffle season approaches

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

MEC Hlomuka calls for swift action after Inkosi Maxwell Nxumalo's murder

22 March 2022 7:03 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa gives update on govt's fight against COVID-19

22 March 2022 6:54 PM

Mbalula: Prasa’s assets should be declared national key points

22 March 2022 6:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA