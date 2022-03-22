SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista
South Africa's among the top 20 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratios according to rankings by Statista, a reputable German company specializing in market and consumer data.
It comes in at No. 19 with a ratio of 68.8%, above South Sudan and below Kenya.
See the full list in the Business Insider Africa article.
I never thought that a debt-to-GDP ratio for South Africa of around 70% would be good news, but in the Budget this year it was good news because at one point during Covid it was believed we'd go to 90% and beyond.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent.
Debt is never a good thing if you are going to spend it on consumables and things that are not going to generate money, so if you're borrowing to build a factory it's ok... but if you're borrowing and the money disappears into the pockets of corrupt politicians and their businessman friends - then you have a problem.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author of Africa Bounces Back
Six African countries reflect a debt-to-GDP ratio of over 100%, including the "biggies" Mozambique, Angola and Zambia.
While South Africa is not at that level, Kgomoeswana says its rating is still a big cause for concern.
South Africa is in the mix although it's below 100%, but it's still a lot of worry...Victor Kgomoeswana, Author of Africa Bounces Back
We have Eskom... things where no-one can tell you exactly where the money goes. We have the State Capture Commission... It's that kind of worry...Victor Kgomoeswana, Author of Africa Bounces Back
The disruption of supply chains due to the Covid-19 pandemic is also adding to this concern about debt-to-GDP ratios on the continent, he says.
Listen to the interview with Kgomoeswana on Africa Business Focus:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/alexis84/alexis841912/alexis84191200367/136180079-financial-concept-with-banknotes-of-us-currency-around-national-flag-of-south-africa.jpg
More from Business
'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'
Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine).Read More
'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith McLachlan (Integral Asset Management) about unusual moves on the JSE during the pandemic.Read More
Why HR managers and recruiters should stop doing credit checks on job candidates
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to recruitment specialist Natalie Singer.Read More
Process ongoing to identify nature of data stolen in TransUnion hack: Sabric CEO
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sabric CEO Nischal Mewalall.Read More
Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe
Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements.Read More
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll
Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.Read More
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022
Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO.Read More
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction'
Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share.Read More
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities
Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa.Read More
More from Africa
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests
Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.Read More
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence
Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers.Read More
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem?
After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa.Read More
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine
The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson.Read More
Europe looks to Africa to wean itself off Russian gas - forever
Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
Botswana may soon take over from sanctions-smashed Russia as #1 diamond producer
Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.Read More
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion
Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre.Read More