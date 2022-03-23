Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases? Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International. 23 March 2022 7:09 PM
Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 23 March 2022 7:02 PM
City considering how it'll repurpose Cape Town clinics that are facing closure CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to the City of Cape Town's Patricia  Van Der Ross. 23 March 2022 6:24 PM
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed. 22 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, after recently extending the State of Disaster to 15 April. 22 March 2022 6:03 PM
'Urgent reform needed before Ramaphosa appoints SA's next permanent top cop' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Gareth Newham of the Institute for Security Studies. 22 March 2022 3:35 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
Inflation rate remains unchanged at 5.7% - Stats SA Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the main contributors to the Consumer Price Index. 23 March 2022 3:13 PM
South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up The country’s wheat farms are expected to yield historically large amounts of wheat, amid fears of a global shortage. 23 March 2022 3:05 PM
Removal of PCR test for vaxxed travellers to hopefully boost SA tourism: Fedhasa CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson. 23 March 2022 4:26 PM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 23 March 2022 11:03 AM
Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderer... 22 March 2022 9:43 PM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war "There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger. 18 March 2022 12:21 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
Russian troop morale is plummeting – and its casualties are spiralling Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 March 2022 9:07 AM
Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle Lester Kiewit speaks to the uncle of murdered Anni Dewani following news the man convicted of her murder has been granted parole. 22 March 2022 10:49 AM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government Lester Kiewit interviews South African Local Government Association (Salga) President Bheki Stofile. 23 March 2022 12:35 PM
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM
by Tshegofatso Mathe
Tags:
Sponsored
Bruce Whitfield
rmb
Sponsored Content
ESG investing

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

RMB presents ESG Matters, a brand-new video series interrogating how environmental, social & governance issues shape business and finance today.

ESG is presenting us with an opportunity to incentivise change in a way our children and grandchildren will thank us for. Globally, companies are spending billions of dollars to incorporate principles such as minimising their carbon footprint, managing their employees better, and executing good governance. These form the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) framework — a way of using money in order to secure a better future for the next generation.

While South Africa has traditionally lagged behind in ESG adoption, there is a sense that the tide may be turning towards these principles.

In 2021, in the sustainable finance market, about $1.6 trillion worth of debt was issued, while South Africa only managed R32 billion, which only represents 0.1%. To add to this, the country only issued its first green bond in 2014, seven years after the European Investment Bank and the World Bank issued theirs.

Ashwin Lakhan, co-head of investment banking at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) believes that banks can play a critical role in ensuring that ESGs are successfully implemented across industries.

Lakhan says that the amount of capital that ESG and sustainable finance is going to attract over the next 30-50 years is “enormous” and it will shape the world.

See what he, and the other RMB guests, had to say to Bruce Whitfield below...

So, there's going to be new business models and new ways of thinking about the world. And I think banks have a critical role to play because banks in a market system channel capital to opportunities.

Ashwin Lakhan, Co-head of Investment Banking - Rand Merchant Bank

Meanwhile, Dr Ebrahim Patel, head of future markets and sustainability at the bank says that Africa has the potential to be ahead on the one side, and that’s on the development of capital.

I think when it comes to the management and the allocation of capital, Europe and the US are much bigger and more sophisticated markets, so you see them going ahead. But I think as we get themes like biodiversity, water scarcity, human development [included], as these start to edge higher up on the ESG scale, I think you'll find that Africa will start to have more of a natural advantage.

Dr Ebrahim Patel, Head of Future Markets and Sustainability - Rand Merchant Bank

He adds that this will be possible because the continent already has natural assets and human developmental needs.

Looking at South Africa, which is plagued with inequality — and millions of people relying on the government's social grant to stop people from starving — mobilising money in a sustainable way might seem to be a far-off goal, and issues of life and death need to take centre stage.

However, Nigel Beck, head of sustainable finance and ESG advisory at RMB thinks otherwise.

He says that when you look at ESG, there’s also the social element and people often think about sustainability as purely being about going green. But, there’s a very strong social element.

So even if you were to do renewable energy that reduces emissions, [which has] a health benefit for individuals. So there are benefits to the social element as well.

Nigel Beck, Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory - Rand Merchant Bank

Beck added that the opportunity is not about us looking at the here and the now, but looking ahead and saying: “how do we direct capital flow into the country”. He emphasised that South Africa needs to be accessing the R131 billion to assist it with the transition to a low carbon economy, which was agreed at last year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26.

The idea is we need to channel that into the country to try to move the economy forward, which is also going to have essentially social upliftment as well.

Nigel Beck, Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory - Rand Merchant Bank

Read more about RMB's approach to ESG Investing here.


This article first appeared on 702 : Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity




