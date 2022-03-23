After running for her life, an SA student's Ukraine education is now in limbo





JOHANNESBURG - “I’m holding my tears back, because you have to be strong. I don’t know how I will feel when I look at her based on the trauma that she went through.”

It’s a warm Friday morning and Mintirho Ngonyhama is preparing to go to the airport to pick her little sister up, 25-year-old medical student Nkateko Baloyi, who was stuck in the Ukraine since Russia declared war on the country in late February.

“I don’t know if I am going to cry or jump [for joy]. Let’s see when we get to the airport, but she missed a lot, for what? To come back with nothing... [But the] family can’t wait to see her back in Limpopo. [When she lands,] she is going to rest for a couple of days, then we hit the road.”

Nghonyama hasn’t seen her mother’s last-born in four years. She recalls when she first left home for Ukraine to pursue her degree in medicine: “My sister was determined to come back a doctor. Mind you, when I dropped her off at the airport for Ukraine, I remember exactly saying to her 'we are not privileged to buy you tickets to come back for the school holidays; you will be going away for the full five years, and you will not see any of us which means you need to soldier up'.”

Nghonyama said she is saddened that her sister is forced to come back without the one thing she left home for. “So for me to be going back to the airport to pick her up without her degree at the same airport without her holding what she went to get, that’s the most heartbreaking thing for me. She’s missed out on a lot of things [like] funerals, and not knowing what is going to happen with her studies is heartbreaking for us.”

Mintirho Nghonyama (L) and Ukraine medicial student Nkateko Baloyi (R). Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

‘WE THOUGHT IT WAS GOING TO BLOW OVER’

Nghonyama recalls her sister telling her of a "very strange atmosphere" in Kharkiv where she stayed and studied ahead of the Russian war in February. “It started off in January but we thought it was something that was going to blow over.” Just days prior to the attack, Russia started deploying over 100,000 of its soldiers to Ukraine's borders backed with fleet reinforcements and powerful artillery and missile systems, with the United States repeatedly warning that Russia remained poised to launch a devastating attack on the country.

Nghonyama and her family - like the rest of the world - woke up to the shocking news in February that Russia was launching airstrikes on Kharkiv, just minutes after Russia President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation to the country. Russia managed to gain access into the country with the assistance of Belarus, through its border.

As the situation worsens, Nghonyama recalls feeling helpless and fearful for her sister’s safety: “As the situation started escalating, that’s when we started getting worried [as a family] and we were thinking about the possibility of booking her a flight to come back. But there was no access to do that. It was a worrying situation and our mother was very emotional because this was her last-born and she is far away from her and as a parent, you feel helpless because the situation is beyond your control.”

‘I COULD HEAR BOMBS IN THE BACKGROUND’

Nghonyama says she recalls her sister phoning her one day and all she could hear were sounds of bombs in the background. “She asks me, ‘can you hear that?’ And that’s when I realised that this is actually very real and it’s getting serious. I don’t easily get scared, but this [situation] got everyone scared and concerned about her safety. We were asking ourselves if the government was going to get involved and we started making calls to find out if government was going to intervene in bring her and the other students back home safely.”

Millions of citizens and refugees were trying to escape the country. Nigeria, South Africa and other African governments found themselves scrambled to help their citizens escape the Russian invasion in Ukraine following numerous reports of racist treatment of Africans at border crossings.

A fifth-year South African student who did not want to be named detailed to Eyewitness News how she was caught in a stampede as she fled Kharkhiv, the second city to be attacked by Russia. As the public was urged to avoid using roads due to escalating attacks, she detailed how overcrowded trains were, with her train carriage full of students and young people. She was making her way to the Hungary border, where Nghonyama’s sister, Baloyi, was also headed as she was fleeing Kharkiv.

Baloyi landed at OR Tambo just after 12 pm on 18 March with two other students who were on an Air France flight with her. She walks out Arrival Terminal A. Nghonyama sees her sister walking out of the terminal gates. Overjoyed and emotional, she maneuvers her way through a crowd of family members waiting for their loved ones to arrive. She’s carrying a bouquet of flowers as she rushes to hug her sister. But Baloyi is dragging her body and the expression her face is showing is exhaustion. She is only carrying a small bag and the first thing she says is she needs a shower because she is exhausted from a near 13-hour flight. But, she says, it was worth it.

‘WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO MY FUTURE?'

Baloyi made her way home to freshen up before she speaks to Eyewitness News. As she sits down on her sister’s couch, the first thing she says is that she is worried about her studies. “In fact, I am sick. I have been in university before in Turfloop [Limpopo]. Thinking of age also, the older you get, it’s not easy to grasp things and process information. What if the war doesn’t stop right now? What will happen to my future? Okay, I am home and safe, but I am not at a better place because a better place for me was Ukraine where my future was. That is one thing I am worried and concerned about.”

Baloyi says she knew when she was in high school that she wanted to become a doctor. After completing her matric at a local school in her hometown of Malamulele, she enrolled at the University of Limpopo. "I was a student at University of Limpopo before and something happened and I was forced to go home. That same year, a friend of mine told me about Ukraine and I have always dreamt of becoming a medical doctor so I saw this as a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me.”

Baloyi says there were no government bursaries to help her pursue her degree in a country that was close to 15,000km away from home. So, her mother was left with no choice but to empty her savings to help her child fulfill her dreams of becoming the first medical doctor in the family.

‘FELT LIKE I’M ALREADY DEAD’

Baloyi recalls her first year in Ukraine and how excited she was. Her family was worried if she would fit in and or feel alone. But Baloyi calls herself a "strong fighter" and said she never struggled settling in a foreign country even though she did not have any family there or speak the language. In fact, that excited her because it meant she was going to learn a new language and culture while also pursuing her dream. “It was easy for me, and school was easy for me too.”

Fast forward to January of 2022 and Baloyi says she began hearing of rumours of a looming war. “But our university was telling us that we shouldn’t involve ourselves in politics. I remember the Wednesday before the Thursday of the invasion, I went to school and came back around 5 pm, and a friend called me to ask if I heard a sound and I said no. The next morning at 5 am, I was woken up by sounds of bombs everywhere. I was shocked, because this was something that no one predicted because the previous day was just a normal day.”

Baloyi recalls the chaos that ensued when Russia launches its first attack on Kharkhiv. “I don’t know, I felt like maybe I am already dead. It felt like déjà vu and was so confused. Some of my friends were calling me and that’s when I said to myself, ‘I’m still alive’.”

Baloyi knew that she had to find safety as soon as possible and decided to call a friend who suggested Baloyi and her housemate go to her place in the hope that the situation would calm down soon after. “While we were there, things started getting tense. The embassy had told us prior to the war starting that we should ensure that our documentation is always with us and we should pack a small bag in case something happens. The day the war broke out, we had created a WhatsApp group and that is how the embassy was communicating ways for us to get out of the country.”

“As people were moving out of Ukraine, I stayed for two or three days to assess the situation. I was kind of in denial because I kept telling myself that this is where my future is and thought things would be better. But they weren’t. Things got more intense and that’s when I decided to leave.”

Baloyi says she had to make her way to Hungary and that’s when she struggled to find a mode of transport to the Hungary border. “I tried booking a cab to the train station at 8 am, but I only managed to get one at 3 pm.” She finally managed to get a train to Lviv. The travel was approximately 13 hours, she recalls.

“I arrived in Lviv at 8 am or 9 am and waited until 5 pm. Thank goodness there was a train from Lviv to the border and that’s the train I took. It was a tiring journey, but that cannot be something to dwell on when you are trying to escape and running for your life.”

Baloyi says while she did not experience any difficulty crossing the border, she had to wait for roughly four hours to cross over due to many people trying to also escape. “I booked a hotel and stayed there for a week. I was running out of funds, so I had to squat with my friends who were also nearby. Then I managed to get a hotel to stay in for six nights."

"I can’t say I was relieved. I was still in denial because I knew I was leaving Ukraine. This is where my future is and I have to abandon it. I was now not worried about my safety at that particular point, I was worried about my future. I was more concerned about my future than about my safety.”

‘OUR LIVES ARE ON PAUSE’

Now that Baloyi is back in the country, she still doesn’t know what will to happen with her studies. Her single mother has already paid for the full year’s tuition fees. “I really hope our government helps us continue with our studies because our lives are on pause."

However, the process of enrolling Baloyi and other students to institutions of higher learning here at home won’t be an easy process, according to Linda Meyer of Universities South Africa.

“People need to understand that this is a unique situation. It is not often that you get students coming back as the academic year started. So, we are very mindful of that. We are also mindful with that universities have their own capacity constraints. Every year, universities get an enrollment plan from the Department of Higher Education and Training, which says how many students they can enroll in a year for a programme.”

For medical students like Baloyi, this could mean that they will have to join the long waiting list of thousands of other students who want to enroll to medical schools across the country.

“We have hundreds and thousands of students on waiting lists to enter this programme. The other complication is that universities may not enroll students from another country without their processes being involved. For example, the South African Qualifications Authority has to evaluate the content of what is studied, the Council on Higher Education needs to confirm whether the qualifications are commence-worthy and compatible with our qualifications framework. And of course, then there is the Department of Health and Department of Higher Education and Training that need to be considered.”

Ukraine medicial student Nkateko Baloyi. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

‘NOT AN OVERNIGHT PROCESS’

Meyer says in instances where some of the students have been offered grants and scholarships to study abroad, this does not necessarily mean they will qualify for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

“NSFAS has concluded their process for the year in terms of what they are able to fund. The understanding is that the universities can only act after the regulators have given the prerequisite and when all of these issues have been ironed out. But if they are able to be placed, it’s not something that is going to be an overnight process. You must also understand that many of these students are three months away from graduating. It’s not like these are first year, first time entering students.”

However, Meyer says that there other options that the South African government is also pursuing to help the students continue with their studies.

“If there are other countries that have spaces available in their institutions and we can find the political will to assist financially, then that might be the best possible scenario.”

While it remains uncertain how long the process will take to integrate the students from Ukraine into institutions of higher learning in the country, all the students can do is remain hopeful that their academic year, invaded by a conflict outside of their power, will not go to waste.

This article first appeared on EWN : After running for her life, an SA student's Ukraine education is now in limbo