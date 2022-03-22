Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm

22 March 2022 6:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, after recently extending the State of Disaster to 15 April.
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 Picture: GCIS.

The Presidency announced on Tuesday evening that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm.

Government recently extended the National State of Disaster to 15 April, amid growing calls for the lockdown to be lifted.

President Ramaphosa met with the premiers and the mayors of the country's major cities on Tuesday morning to discuss South Africa's Covid strategy going forward.

Bookmark this article to listen to the address when it happens.




22 March 2022 6:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

More from Local

Why HR managers and recruiters should stop doing credit checks on job candidates

22 March 2022 1:12 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to recruitment specialist Natalie Singer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Stop the exploitation' - calls for Govt to regulate e-hailing services

22 March 2022 12:53 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to E-hailing Operators spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa about this week's 3-day strike action by drivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parking marshalls return to Bellville in April - here's how much they'll charge

22 March 2022 10:51 AM

Motorists and businesses are advised that parking marshalls will return to the Bellville central business district on 1 April 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle

22 March 2022 10:49 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to the uncle of murdered Anni Dewani following news the man convicted of her murder has been granted parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"We condemn the violence" Langeberg Unemployed Forum on the Robertson unrest

22 March 2022 9:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto is joined by Langeberg Unemployed Forum's Xolile Mpini to discuss the unrest in Nkqubela township in Robertson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could your blood type affect how badly you get Covid?

22 March 2022 8:40 AM

John Mathyam speaks to Alish Palmos, a neuroscientist at King’s College London about the link between blood type and severe Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The search is on for the suspect who robbed Esther Mahlangu

22 March 2022 8:37 AM

World-famous artist Esther Mahlangu (87) was assaulted, tied up and strangled at her home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe

22 March 2022 8:16 AM

Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Human Rights Day: Ramaphosa says employment is what is needed next in SA

21 March 2022 6:44 PM

Addressing a Human Rights Day rally in Koster in the North West, the president said the country was still suffering the consequences of apartheid and colonialism but people's lives had improved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food wastage leaves millions of South African children malnourished

21 March 2022 3:38 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Managing Director at FoodForward SA, Andy Du Plessis about food security in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Urgent reform needed before Ramaphosa appoints SA's next permanent top cop'

22 March 2022 3:35 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Gareth Newham of the Institute for Security Studies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State of Disaster hurting the economy, Winde warns ahead of PCC meeting

22 March 2022 2:14 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA

22 March 2022 8:59 AM

ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Court halts controversial R4.5bn River Club development (and new Amazon HQ)

20 March 2022 4:18 PM

WC Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath says 'meaningful consultation' needs to take place with affected First Nation groups.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Millions of men living with HIV in SA, but only a minority actually get tested'

20 March 2022 2:41 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews activist Zonwabele Zola Tshayana about MenConnect's HIV support for men in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal

20 March 2022 7:59 AM

Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director general of having orchestrated his downfall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nyanga firebombing: One suspect arrested, CPF urges community to identify others

18 March 2022 7:32 PM

Mike Wills interviews Dumisani Qwebe from the Nyanga Community Policing Forum after five vehicles were apparently petrol bombed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why should I not suspend you? – President Ramaphosa to the Public Protector

18 March 2022 1:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I’m proud of the work I got to do in the DA,' says Mbali Ntuli on resigning

18 March 2022 12:42 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mbali Ntuli on her resignation from the DA and plans for the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re not sure South Africa will have enough fuel after April'

18 March 2022 9:49 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

