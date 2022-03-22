[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm





President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 Picture: GCIS.

The Presidency announced on Tuesday evening that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm.

Government recently extended the National State of Disaster to 15 April, amid growing calls for the lockdown to be lifted.

President Ramaphosa met with the premiers and the mayors of the country's major cities on Tuesday morning to discuss South Africa's Covid strategy going forward.

PRESIDENT TO ADDRESS NATION ON COVID-19 RESPONSE



President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 8pm today, Tuesday, 22 March 2022, on developments in South Africa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/dLfu3kgak4 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 22, 2022

Bookmark this article to listen to the address when it happens.