[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm
The Presidency announced on Tuesday evening that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm.
Government recently extended the National State of Disaster to 15 April, amid growing calls for the lockdown to be lifted.
President Ramaphosa met with the premiers and the mayors of the country's major cities on Tuesday morning to discuss South Africa's Covid strategy going forward.
PRESIDENT TO ADDRESS NATION ON COVID-19 RESPONSE— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 22, 2022
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 8pm today, Tuesday, 22 March 2022, on developments in South Africa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/dLfu3kgak4
Source : GCIS
