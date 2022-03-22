Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: Can IVF bring on early menopause?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Razak Dhansay - at Specialist In Reproductive Medicine
Today at 05:50
No more password sharing says Netflix
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jan Vermeulin
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 06:10
Ramaphosa addresses the nation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jo Barnes - epidemiologist & senior lecturer at Stellenbosch Uni Faculty of Health Sciences
Today at 06:20
Does South Africa's paternity leave law need to be looked at - again?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Werner Van Wyk - Writer at Mail And Guardian Online
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Running and walking tours through Khayelitsha
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Buntu Matole - Founder at ABCD Concepts
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: What should be done to address SA's migrant policy?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Herron, Secretary General Of the Good Party
Today at 07:20
Union weighs in on Robertson conflict
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xolani Mgwalana - organiser for the Commercial, Stevedoring, Agricultural and Allied Workers Union
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: The potential benefits from a commercial cannabis industry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tony Budden - Owner And Co-Founder at Hemporium
Silas Howarth
Today at 09:15
E-hailing strike: CT drivers assoc explains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siyabonga Hlabisa - Spokesperson at Cape Town Drivers Association
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Occupational Safety
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
History of Bashew's
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahir Williams
Today at 11:05
In Conversation With: Rose foundation
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bubele Nyiba - CEO at ROSE (Recycling Oil Saves The Environment) Foundation
'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous' Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine). 22 March 2022 9:21 PM
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed. 22 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, after recently extending the State of Disaster to 15 April. 22 March 2022 6:03 PM
View all Local
'Urgent reform needed before Ramaphosa appoints SA's next permanent top cop' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Gareth Newham of the Institute for Security Studies. 22 March 2022 3:35 PM
State of Disaster hurting the economy, Winde warns ahead of PCC meeting Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 22 March 2022 2:14 PM
Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee. 22 March 2022 8:59 AM
View all Politics
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)' Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith McLachlan (Integral Asset Management) about unusual moves on the JSE during the pandemic. 22 March 2022 7:01 PM
Why HR managers and recruiters should stop doing credit checks on job candidates Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to recruitment specialist Natalie Singer. 22 March 2022 1:12 PM
View all Business
Clicks urging South Africans to get their flu shot as sniffle season approaches Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Clicks Pharmacist Waheed Abdurahman. 22 March 2022 9:48 AM
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
Heart attacks increasingly affecting younger men - Heart & Stroke Foundation SA Zain Johnson speaks to Professor Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa. 21 March 2022 6:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderer... 22 March 2022 9:43 PM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 8:40 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war "There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger. 18 March 2022 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle Lester Kiewit speaks to the uncle of murdered Anni Dewani following news the man convicted of her murder has been granted parole. 22 March 2022 10:49 AM
David Beckham hands Instagram account over to Ukrainian doctor for 24 hours Former England soccer captain David Beckham handed his Instagram account over to a Ukrainian doctor at the weekend. 22 March 2022 10:13 AM
UK scraps last remaining Covid travel restrictions CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele talks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 20 March 2022 10:42 AM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa. 21 March 2022 6:32 PM
View all Opinion
Sport

Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh

22 March 2022 9:43 PM
by Anthony Teixeira
Tags:
Proteas
One Day International
Bangladesh cricket team

After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderers against the visitors.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas face Bangladesh in the crucial third and final ODI on Wednesday, with the series level 1-1.

After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderers against the visitors.

Kagiso Rabada was in dazzling form as the pacer claimed figures of 5/39.

The series forms part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League where the top 8 teams in the table gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted in India.

South Africa are in a precarious position as they lie nineth in the standings, having won only four of the 12 matches.

Kyle Verreynne said the side was aware of their position but hadn't discussed the matter in great depth.

“For us, it's just important to take each game as it comes and making sure that we are in the best place possible for the game that’s ahead of us. We still have a lot of games ahead and if we do that, I’m confident we’ll get the points we need to qualify. There haven’t been massive discussions, but everyone is aware of the conversation and we know what we need to do.”

Exclusive audio commentary of every ball will be livestreamed on our website and on the EWN YouTube channel below.




More from Sport

[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline

20 March 2022 5:44 PM

No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest...

Read More arrow_forward

LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh

20 March 2022 8:40 AM

The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday.

Read More arrow_forward

Proteas look to continue their momentum on home soil against Bangladesh

18 March 2022 9:15 AM

You can catch our live commentary for the Proteas-Bangladesh one-day international series here.

Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen

18 March 2022 7:20 AM

In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday.

Read More arrow_forward

Surely Saudi backed Newcastle United is as bad as Russian owned Chelsea FC?

17 March 2022 9:36 PM

John Maytham speaks to Simon Chadwick, a tenured professor at EM Lyon Business School.

Read More arrow_forward

Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia

15 March 2022 10:43 AM

The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 March.

Read More arrow_forward

Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot

13 March 2022 4:42 PM

Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour.

Read More arrow_forward

Thando Dlodlo's doping ban reduced for coming clean but teammates still suffer

10 March 2022 11:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug Free Sport.

Read More arrow_forward

The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52

5 March 2022 10:01 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne.

Read More arrow_forward

Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died

4 March 2022 4:34 PM

The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.

Read More arrow_forward

Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums

Local Politics

Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA

Politics

Clicks urging South Africans to get their flu shot as sniffle season approaches

Lifestyle

FULL SPEECH: SA embarking on a new era in fight against COVID, says Ramaphosa

22 March 2022 8:58 PM

MEC Hlomuka calls for swift action after Inkosi Maxwell Nxumalo's murder

22 March 2022 7:03 PM

Mbalula: Prasa’s assets should be declared national key points

22 March 2022 6:54 PM

