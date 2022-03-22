Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums





Screengrab of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on 22 March 2022 from SABC footage on YouTube

South Africa waited with high expectations for President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a further relaxation of Covid regulations on Tuesday evening (22 March).

This Ramaphosa did, but the newly extended National State of Disaster (15 April) remains.

The address followed a meeting of the President’s Coordinating Council to discuss South Africa's Covid strategy going forward.

"This is a watershed moment" said the President, with the country ready to enter a new phase of the pandemic.

Here are the most important changes to the current Level 1 restrictions:

Gatherings:

"The approach going forward is that both indoor and outdoor venues can now take up to 50% of their capacity provided that the criteria for entrance are proof of vaccination or a Covid test not older than 72 hours."

Funerals and after-funeral gatherings:

"The maximum number of people permitted at a funeral will increase from 100 to 200. As before, night vigils, after-funeral gatherings and ‘after-tears’ gatherings are not allowed."

Wearing of masks:

"As before, it is mandatory to wear a cloth mask or similar covering over the nose and mouth when in public indoor spaces. However, a mask is not required when outdoors."

International travel:

- Travellers entering South Africa will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours

- Unvaccinated travellers who want to be vaccinated will be offered vaccination

The President said there is concern that only 35% of 18-35-year olds have been vaccinated and called on this age group to get their vaccinations.

He also called on those fully vaccinated to go for their booster shots.

We enter the third year of the pandemic more hopeful than ever... If we are all vaccinated we can turn our energy, our resources and effort to rebuilding our economy and creating much-needed jobs. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The new regulations will take effect on Wednesday 23 March, after they have been gazetted.

