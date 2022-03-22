'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'
There hasn't been much news lately about the status of the deal between South African Airways (SAA) and the Takatso Consortium.
On Tuesday, National Treasury Director General Dondo Mogajane raised concerns in Parliament about the terms and agreements of the transaction, which have not been made public.
RELATED: Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed
Mogajane also told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that Treasury had not been part of the negotiations between the national airline and Takatso.
The deal gives the consortium 51% of SAA.
Bruce Whitfield asks Guy Leitch, Managing Editor of SA Flyer Magazine for an update.
The due diligence had been completed and approved and the announcement was that there were now pending regulatory approvals. There are quite a few of those because the airline industry is so regulated.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
The big ones that we were waiting for were the air services licensing councils which issue the licenses to operate routes... Those councils were only reformed about a month ago... They've got a massive backlog of work... It will take some time for them to rubberstamp the SAA approval...Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
More approvals required from the Competition Commission and the Civil Aviation Authority could also take some time says Leitch.
"This might well play into the Takato Consortium's hands because the longer the deal runs before conclusion, the more it gives them the power that they need to renegotiate the price."
My understanding is that there's pretty much no cash changing hands upfront, but the deal is that Takatso will put in R3.5 billion's worth of operating capital... but effectively it's giving the entire airline away for an absolutely miserable R7 billion.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
SAA's been very cautious about rebuilding its routes... but there's an indication that the airline might have been burning R700 million a month, which is horrendous.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Listen to Leitch's insights in the audio clip below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/pegleg01/pegleg011711/pegleg01171100021/90046749-johannesburg-south-africa-the-wing-of-a-south-african-airways-aircraft-against-a-clear-blue-sky-back.jpg
More from Business
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating.Read More
'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith McLachlan (Integral Asset Management) about unusual moves on the JSE during the pandemic.Read More
Why HR managers and recruiters should stop doing credit checks on job candidates
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to recruitment specialist Natalie Singer.Read More
Process ongoing to identify nature of data stolen in TransUnion hack: Sabric CEO
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sabric CEO Nischal Mewalall.Read More
Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe
Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements.Read More
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll
Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.Read More
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022
Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO.Read More
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction'
Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share.Read More
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities
Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa.Read More
More from Local
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums
President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, after recently extending the State of Disaster to 15 April.Read More
Why HR managers and recruiters should stop doing credit checks on job candidates
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to recruitment specialist Natalie Singer.Read More
'Stop the exploitation' - calls for Govt to regulate e-hailing services
Mandy Wiener speaks to E-hailing Operators spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa about this week's 3-day strike action by drivers.Read More
Parking marshalls return to Bellville in April - here's how much they'll charge
Motorists and businesses are advised that parking marshalls will return to the Bellville central business district on 1 April 2022.Read More
Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle
Lester Kiewit speaks to the uncle of murdered Anni Dewani following news the man convicted of her murder has been granted parole.Read More
"We condemn the violence" Langeberg Unemployed Forum on the Robertson unrest
Refilwe Moloto is joined by Langeberg Unemployed Forum's Xolile Mpini to discuss the unrest in Nkqubela township in Robertson.Read More
Could your blood type affect how badly you get Covid?
John Mathyam speaks to Alish Palmos, a neuroscientist at King’s College London about the link between blood type and severe Covid.Read More
The search is on for the suspect who robbed Esther Mahlangu
World-famous artist Esther Mahlangu (87) was assaulted, tied up and strangled at her home.Read More