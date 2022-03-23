Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Russian troop morale is plummeting – and its casualties are spiralling

23 March 2022 9:07 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Russia may have lost 9861 soldiers so far in its increasingly muddled invasion of Ukraine, according to a report by a pro-Kremlin website Komsomolskaya Pravda, which was swiftly removed after publication.

The casualties so far suffered by the Russian military already makes it the deadliest war it has waged since World War Two.

Russian soldiers. © andreykr/123rf.com

The Ukrainian military is successfully destroying Russian supply lines, resulting in Russian forces running out of ammunition, fuel, and food.

Videos from CCTV footage are doing the rounds showing Russian soldiers looting petrol stations and food stores in search of provisions.

Russia has lost 40% of its combat power committed to Ukraine, according to Frank Ledwidge, former military intelligence officer and senior lecturer in strategy at the University of Portsmouth.

“They have sustained more killed and injured in three weeks than the US and its allies have in 20 years of their operations in Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Ledwidge.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen - skip to 2:24).

… Russian soldiers opening fire on Ukrainian civilians; atrocities aplenty. Kidnapping children to Russia; forcing them to become Russian…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry is saying that in one particular Russian unit 50 soldiers were killed, 110 were wounded, and the remaining 220… wandered off into the woods…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

… some Russian forces have been in the woods so long, they’re getting frostbite…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

… You wonder if it would have dawned on some of the Russian troops that they’re not on an exercise, they’re not fighting Nazis, and their leaders are clueless…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent



