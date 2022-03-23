Streaming issues? Report here
'Govt seems more interested in keeping political control than managing pandemic'

23 March 2022 10:31 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
epidemiologist
National State of Disaster
Covid-19 regulations
Dr Jo Barnes
Disaster regulations
covid-19 pandemic

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to epidemiologist and public health expert Dr Jo Barnes.
  • Stellenbosch University epidemiologist Dr. Jo Barnes says she's "deeply disappointed" by the national government's new Covid-19 regulations
  • Dr. Barnes says adapting South Africa's Covid-19 response has been a badly managed process
  • The public health expert says she's concerned about the driving force behind government's decision-making
  • The National State of Disaster is expected to be lifted once the public comment on draft Covid-19 health regulations has been concluded
Screengrab of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on 22 March 2022 from SABC footage on YouTube

Epidemiologist and public health expert Dr. Jo Barnes has questioned the national government's intentions following the latest changes to Covid-19 regulations.

Dr. Barnes says she was underwhelmed by Ramaphosa's announcement on Tuesday night and believes that the new Covid-19 rules were "poorly thought-out".

RELATED: Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums

She says the national government had two years in which to prepare for the eventual lifting of the state of the disaster.

The disaster regulations will remain in place until the government has finalised the draft Covid-19 health regulations which are currently open for public comment.

According to Barnes, the post-lockdown regulations suggest that government is more invested in "keeping political control" than managing the pandemic response effectively.

If you read that [timing of the announcment] together with the new government Covid-19 regulations that is being referred to as a real state of disaster, I'm getting more convinced by the day that this whole exercise is more about keeping control, keeping political control and not about really managing a disaster.

Dr Jo Barnes, Senior Lecturer Emeritus - Department of Community Health (University of Stellenbosch)

They have been forced to publish these other regulations because that is what they have to do in order to make them law and they are illogical and incoherent.

Dr Jo Barnes, Senior Lecturer Emeritus - Department of Community Health (University of Stellenbosch)

RELATED: Epidemiologist tired of SA govt's weak 'excuses' for extending state of disaster

The health expert says government should be worried about the country's poor vaccination track record, especially among the 18 to 35 age cohort in which only 1 in 3 individuals is fully vaccinated.

Barnes says relying on immunity from previous infections more than vaccine immunity leaves the country vulnerable to "a sudden new variant".

"We need vaccination, we can't rely on people having had the disease in the past because this a very wiley virus", she tells CapeTalk.

The words and the reality in many places just don't meet.

Dr Jo Barnes, Senior Lecturer Emeritus - Department of Community Health (University of Stellenbosch)



