Netflix makes moves to end password sharing





Netflix wants to end password sharing and limit the number of people using one account.

The streaming behemoth is launching a test that forces primary account holders to pay an additional fee for users outside their households.

The company is, for now, conducting the test in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, with markets such as South Africa to follow, if successful.

DStv started limiting streaming to one device on Tuesday, in a similar attempt at curbing password sharing.

© nicomaderna/123rf.com

You pay an extra R30 to R50 per month to create a sub-account… you can delete sub-accounts… Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband

DStv recently controversially restricted its streaming service to just one person at a time. Netflix’s approach is a lot better… Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband