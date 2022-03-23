Labour brokers in Robertson told only hire 'cheap labour' Zimbabweans - CSAAWU
- The Nkqubela township in Robertson has been hit by violence among migrant labourers in recent days, which has left dozens of people homeless.
Labour union CSAAWU (Commercial, Stevedoring, Agricultural and Allied Workers Union) says it was left out of talks between foreign nationals and labour brokers in Robertson on Monday.
The two groups were due to meet in a bid to forge a way forward following the violent clashes which broke out last week over access to jobs.
Some claim favoritism is being shown by labour brokers to Zimbabweans over Lesotho nationals.
CSAAWU's Xolani Mgwalana spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto on Tuesday:
The labour brokers says it's the farmers that are forcing them to hire the Zimbabwean nationals.Xolani Mgwalana, Organiser - Commercial, Stevedoring, Agricultural and Allied Workers Union
They're saying they must not hire South African nationals, only Zimbabwean nationals because they are cheap labour.Xolani Mgwalana, Organiser - Commercial, Stevedoring, Agricultural and Allied Workers Union
The labour workers for the foreign nationals are still operating.Xolani Mgwalana, Organiser - Commercial, Stevedoring, Agricultural and Allied Workers Union
In the Nkqubela township, dozens of people were left homeless following the clashes.
Mgwalana says CSAAWU were disappointed not to have been invited to yesterday's talks.
We wanted to be involved in those meetings...we know what is going on with this issue of exploiting workers.Xolani Mgwalana, Organiser - Commercial, Stevedoring, Agricultural and Allied Workers Union
There have been calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the unrest.
RELATED: "We condemn the violence" Langeberg Unemployed Forum on the Robertson unrest
Source : Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
