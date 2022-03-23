E-hailing drivers robbed and assaulted for failing to down tools
- E-hailing drivers are calling for an end to the unregulated e-hailing industry
Cape Talk has been sent a video that appears to show a Take A Lot delivery driver being harassed by a group of men claiming to be striking e-hailing drivers.
The men can be seen laughing as they intimidate the man and demand to know why he is working.
"We are fighting for you as well" says one of them.
In the video, the man, who is wearing a Take A Lot branded t-shirt, can be heard saying, "I understand, but do you have to be violent."
The men then demand the man hands over 'the money you have made, we cannot be struggling'.
The video comes amid reports of intimidation, violence and harassment of drivers who have not downed tools during the three-day country-wide strike action.
On Tuesday, drivers handed over a memorandum at the Union Buildings, on Thursday, all e-hailing services will be shut down to prevent the companies from generating any income.
Drivers say they're battling to survive in light of rising petrol costs, poor safety measures and growing tensions between competitors.
Siyabonga Hlabisa is the spokesperson for the Cape Town Drivers Association:
We will work hand in hand with the police if this [violence and intimidation] is happening if we can identify those that we know are in our platforms.Siyabonga Hlabisa, Spokesperson -Cape Town Drivers Association
We do not want to cause problems, we just want to be heard.Siyabonga Hlabisa, Spokesperson -Cape Town Drivers Association
