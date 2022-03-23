Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
Cape Epic crossing
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 14:15
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Tourism industry relieved by adjusted level 1 regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Today at 15:20
Lotto commission heads to court to force Ebrahim Patel to appoint new board
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Raymond Joseph - Investigative Journalist at GROUNDUP
Today at 16:05
E-HAILING PROTEST - E-hailing Cape Town PATROLLING STREETS TO GET E-HAILERS WHO ARE STILL WORKING OFF THE STREET
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sakhumzi Peter - Spokesperson at E-hailing Cape Town Spokesperson
Today at 17:20
The African Continental Free Trade Agreement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof John Stremlau, professor of international relations at Wits University
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
President 'poorly advised' by NCCC over Covid restrictions says medical expert Mandy Wiener speaks to medical expert and convenor of the Progressive Health Forum Dr Aslam Dasoo about SA's Covid restrictions. 23 March 2022 1:12 PM
'It's part of our heritage' - former Bashew’s boss talks history of iconic drink Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to former Bashew’s co-owner Zahir Williams. 23 March 2022 12:46 PM
Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government Lester Kiewit interviews South African Local Government Association (Salga) President Bheki Stofile. 23 March 2022 12:35 PM
View all Local
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed. 22 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, after recently extending the State of Disaster to 15 April. 22 March 2022 6:03 PM
'Urgent reform needed before Ramaphosa appoints SA's next permanent top cop' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Gareth Newham of the Institute for Security Studies. 22 March 2022 3:35 PM
View all Politics
Why we need specialist problem-solvers in banking Absa is investing in a highly competent team of problem solvers, writes Anthony Evens of Special Asset Management at Absa CIB. 23 March 2022 1:10 PM
Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off grid with own solar and wind Built by EDF Renewables, the system will power all the miner’s operations in South Africa. 23 March 2022 12:12 PM
Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 23 March 2022 11:03 AM
View all Business
Netflix makes moves to end password sharing Abongile Nzelenzele interviews MyBroadband Editor Jan Vermeulen. 23 March 2022 9:50 AM
Clicks urging South Africans to get their flu shot as sniffle season approaches Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Clicks Pharmacist Waheed Abdurahman. 22 March 2022 9:48 AM
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderer... 22 March 2022 9:43 PM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 8:40 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war "There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger. 18 March 2022 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian troop morale is plummeting – and its casualties are spiralling Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 March 2022 9:07 AM
Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle Lester Kiewit speaks to the uncle of murdered Anni Dewani following news the man convicted of her murder has been granted parole. 22 March 2022 10:49 AM
David Beckham hands Instagram account over to Ukrainian doctor for 24 hours Former England soccer captain David Beckham handed his Instagram account over to a Ukrainian doctor at the weekend. 22 March 2022 10:13 AM
View all World
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
View all Africa
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa. 21 March 2022 6:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion

23 March 2022 11:03 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Art
Andy Warhol
art as asset class
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review
alternative investing
Marylin Monroe
Shot Sage Blue Marilyn

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

A silkscreen print by Andy Warhol of Marilyn Monroe is being sold by auctioneer Christie’s.

It expects to fetch about R3 billion ($200 million), which would make it the most expensive 20th-century artwork ever to go on auction.

The print entitled “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” is one of the most recognisable images from that century.

The only artwork ever to fetch more than $200 million on auction is “Salvator Mundi” by Leonardo da Vinci, which sold for $450 million in 2017.

© legacy1995/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:36).

$200 million! … Ordinary, iconic pop culture images… influenced by advertising and the printing process… not using brushes and easels and paints… What is value?

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire



23 March 2022 11:03 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Art
Andy Warhol
art as asset class
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review
alternative investing
Marylin Monroe
Shot Sage Blue Marilyn

More from Business

Why we need specialist problem-solvers in banking

23 March 2022 1:10 PM

Absa is investing in a highly competent team of problem solvers, writes Anthony Evens of Special Asset Management at Absa CIB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off grid with own solar and wind

23 March 2022 12:12 PM

Built by EDF Renewables, the system will power all the miner’s operations in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix makes moves to end password sharing

23 March 2022 9:50 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews MyBroadband Editor Jan Vermeulen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista

22 March 2022 9:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'

22 March 2022 9:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)'

22 March 2022 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith McLachlan (Integral Asset Management) about unusual moves on the JSE during the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why HR managers and recruiters should stop doing credit checks on job candidates

22 March 2022 1:12 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to recruitment specialist Natalie Singer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Process ongoing to identify nature of data stolen in TransUnion hack: Sabric CEO

22 March 2022 8:46 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sabric CEO Nischal Mewalall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unions, employers' bodies, are not complying with labour law - Registrar Molefe

22 March 2022 8:16 AM

Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe says the bodies aren't complying with financial management requirements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll

21 March 2022 7:57 PM

Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Netflix makes moves to end password sharing

23 March 2022 9:50 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews MyBroadband Editor Jan Vermeulen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clicks urging South Africans to get their flu shot as sniffle season approaches

22 March 2022 9:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Clicks Pharmacist Waheed Abdurahman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022

21 March 2022 7:32 PM

Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heart attacks increasingly affecting younger men - Heart & Stroke Foundation SA

21 March 2022 6:10 PM

Zain Johnson speaks to Professor Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] Hikers weave magic spell on Lion's Head with 'rainbow mushrooms'

20 March 2022 6:09 PM

A group of hikers climbed ever-popular Lion's Head with illuminated rainbow umbrellas to greet the new day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline

20 March 2022 5:44 PM

No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Millions of men living with HIV in SA, but only a minority actually get tested'

20 March 2022 2:41 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews activist Zonwabele Zola Tshayana about MenConnect's HIV support for men in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A chance to find out about a stranger's life this Human Rights Day with ASK

20 March 2022 12:38 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele chats to A StrangerKind 's Madi van Schalkwyk and gang conflict mediator Pastor Craven about Monday's event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Curate your experience at the Cape Town Carnival

19 March 2022 12:43 PM

The Cape Town Carnival is back and continuing its collaboration with young up-and-coming creatives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] What we think of the Jaguar F Pace SUV

19 March 2022 11:40 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Netflix makes moves to end password sharing

Business Lifestyle

Russian troop morale is plummeting – and its casualties are spiralling

World

After running for her life, an SA student's Ukraine education is now in limbo

Local

EWN Highlights

Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules

23 March 2022 12:32 PM

Developers to fight ruling that halted work on land sacred to Khoi, San people

23 March 2022 11:33 AM

Data shows UK inflation jumps to 6.2%, its highest since 1992

23 March 2022 11:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA