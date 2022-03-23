Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion
A silkscreen print by Andy Warhol of Marilyn Monroe is being sold by auctioneer Christie’s.
It expects to fetch about R3 billion ($200 million), which would make it the most expensive 20th-century artwork ever to go on auction.
The print entitled “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” is one of the most recognisable images from that century.
The only artwork ever to fetch more than $200 million on auction is “Salvator Mundi” by Leonardo da Vinci, which sold for $450 million in 2017.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:36).
$200 million! … Ordinary, iconic pop culture images… influenced by advertising and the printing process… not using brushes and easels and paints… What is value?Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_44937734_new-york-city-moma-andy-warhol-marylin-monroe-pop-art.html?vti=nucbi76h7ff71qtev1-2-109
