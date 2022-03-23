'It's part of our heritage' - former Bashew’s boss talks history of iconic drink





The Bashew's brand has been quenching the Cape's thirst for over 120 years

For most Capetonians, the iconic drink is a throwback to childhood memories, family celebrations and special occasions

Former Bashew’s co-owner Zahir Williams says the brand has stood the test of time and truly belongs to the people of the Cape

Williams and CapeTalk listeners share their fond memories of the soft drink on Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Image: Bashew's/Facebook

The Bashew's brand is owned by the people of the Cape, says former co-owner Zahir Williams.

The iconic soft drink dates back to 1899 and has formed an important part of Cape Town's heritage, Williams tells CapeTalk.

The soft drinks company was founded by the Bashew brothers, Harry and Marx, to cater to British soldiers during the South African War.

The company expanded with international partnerships as demand for the colourful soft drinks grew.

It remained a family business after the brothers died but it was later sold to Cape Town businessman Ismail Mammon in 1969.

Mammon's son Moosa took over the business after his father’s death in 1991 and sold it to Zahir Williams and Mehboob Adams in 2009.

Williams and Adams teamed up with Chill Beverages International in 2010 before the distribution company acquired sole ownership of Bashew’s in 2016.

Williams says the magic of the Bashew’s business model was the door-to-door delivery that captured the hearts of local communities in the 1970s.

He says independent distributors created their own networks and build up their own client bases, bringing the brand to the people.

The brand is over 120 years old and has been reimagined as a canned beverage available at local retail stores.

"It's remarkable that the Cape still has a brand like that which is still very much alive and well", Williams says.

He and several CapeTalk listeners take a trip down memory lane to reflect on the history and cultural significance of the Bashew’s drink.

It was a special part of my life, having had the opportunity to be part of the ownership of a brand that I think is really a people's brand - owned by the people of the Cape. Zahir Williams, businessman and former Bashew’s co-owner

Today you can find it in a store in a can... What that tells us is that we must now look at Bashew’s as part of our heritage... 120 years later to be able to talk about this brand that was started by two brothers who saw an opportunity to cater for the English army. Zahir Williams, businessman and former Bashew’s co-owner