Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off grid with own solar and wind





Anglo American is taking its entire South African business and all its mines off-grid.

EDF Renewables will build a system of solar and wind farms to power 100% of the miner’s operations in the country by 2030.

© zhaojiankangphoto/123rf.com

Anglo American is developing the world’s biggest hydrogen-powered mining truck and aims to start using 40 of them in 2024.

It is the world’s biggest producer of platinum and the 274th largest company.

Anglo American’s carbon footprint peaked in 2015 and has shrunk in each following year.

It aims to be carbon-neutral by 2040.

RELATED: Anglo, EDF to build renewables grid – Mining Magazine