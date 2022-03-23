President 'poorly advised' by NCCC over Covid restrictions says medical expert





- President Cyril Ramphosa has been poorly served by the NCCC over the last couple of years says Dr Aslam Dasoo

- Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed.

© halfpoint/123rf.com

A 'drip-feed of restrictions' is how President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest address to the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic has been described.

The President spoke to South Africans during a 'family meeting' on Tuesday evening, where he announced a further relaxation of Covid regulations.

Most significantly perhaps, the scrapping of the requirement to wear protective face masks while outside.

While the news was welcomed by many, medical expert and convenor of the Progressive Health Forum Dr Aslam Dasoo is critical of the National Corona Virus Command Council's approach to the Covid restrictions.

It's kind of a regulatory theatre, Dasoo told CapeTalk's Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report.

The NCCC has routinely muddied the scientific waters...it seems addicted to maintaining an opaque, unelected, unaccountable stance. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Medical Expert and Convenor, Progressive Health Forum

It makes pronouncements and there's no explanation of its reasoning very often. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Medical Expert and Convenor, Progressive Health Forum

I think the President has been poorly served [by the NCCC] over the last couple of years. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Medical Expert and Convenor, Progressive Health Forum

The new regulations will take effect on Wednesday 23 March, after they have been gazetted.

Watch President Ramaphosa's address below:

RELATED:Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums