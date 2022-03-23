President 'poorly advised' by NCCC over Covid restrictions says medical expert
- President Cyril Ramphosa has been poorly served by the NCCC over the last couple of years says Dr Aslam Dasoo
- Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed.
A 'drip-feed of restrictions' is how President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest address to the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic has been described.
The President spoke to South Africans during a 'family meeting' on Tuesday evening, where he announced a further relaxation of Covid regulations.
Most significantly perhaps, the scrapping of the requirement to wear protective face masks while outside.
While the news was welcomed by many, medical expert and convenor of the Progressive Health Forum Dr Aslam Dasoo is critical of the National Corona Virus Command Council's approach to the Covid restrictions.
It's kind of a regulatory theatre, Dasoo told CapeTalk's Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report.
The NCCC has routinely muddied the scientific waters...it seems addicted to maintaining an opaque, unelected, unaccountable stance.Dr Aslam Dasoo, Medical Expert and Convenor, Progressive Health Forum
It makes pronouncements and there's no explanation of its reasoning very often.Dr Aslam Dasoo, Medical Expert and Convenor, Progressive Health Forum
I think the President has been poorly served [by the NCCC] over the last couple of years.Dr Aslam Dasoo, Medical Expert and Convenor, Progressive Health Forum
The new regulations will take effect on Wednesday 23 March, after they have been gazetted.
Watch President Ramaphosa's address below:
RELATED:Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149357873_portrait-of-happy-child-with-face-mask-going-back-to-school-after-covid-19-lockdown-.html?term=after%2Bcovid&vti=lqbyf2r8158wbfabax-1-33
More from Local
'It's part of our heritage' - former Bashew’s boss talks history of iconic drink
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to former Bashew’s co-owner Zahir Williams.Read More
Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government
Lester Kiewit interviews South African Local Government Association (Salga) President Bheki Stofile.Read More
E-hailing drivers robbed and assaulted for failing to down tools
Lester Kiewit is joined by Cape Town Drivers Association's Siyabonga Hlabisa to discuss the strike action by e-hailing drivers.Read More
Labour brokers in Robertson told only hire 'cheap labour' Zimbabweans - CSAAWU
Refilwe Moloto is joined by CSAAWU's Xolani Mgwalana to discuss the unrest between foreign nationals in Nkqubela in Robertson.Read More
'Govt seems more interested in keeping political control than managing pandemic'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to epidemiologist and public health expert Dr Jo Barnes.Read More
After running for her life, an SA student's Ukraine education is now in limbo
Nkateko Baloyi from Malamulele, Limpopo, says her dream of becoming her family's first doctor is hanging by a thread.Read More
'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'
Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine).Read More
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums
President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, after recently extending the State of Disaster to 15 April.Read More