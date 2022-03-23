Farmers must take some responsibility ' Good party's Herron on Robertson clashes
- It's time for the agricultural sector to take some responsibility for tensions between local and migrant workers says the Good Party's Brett Herron.
- There has been ongoing **unrest between foreign nationals in Nkqubela in Robertson over the last few days.**
The practice of employing seasonal workers from other parts of the continent in the agricultural sectors needs to be reexamined.
That's from Good Party leader Brett Herron who was speaking to Cape Talk in light of recent clashes between workers in Robertson.
The Nkqubela township in Robertson has been plagued by violence among migrant labourers leaving dozens of people homeless.
Some claim favoritism is being shown by labour brokers to Zimbabweans over Lesotho nationals.
Herron says the use of migrant workers in the agricultural sector needs to be looked at in the same way as the mining sector a few years ago.
What we saw on Friday really highlights a failure in our migrant labour policy to deal with a changing labour market.Brett Herron, Leader - Good Party
Robertson has highlighted that farmers, are bypassing employing locals and using labour brokers to hire migrant labour, while we have South Africans who are unemployed.Brett Herron, Leader - Good Party
The Mining Charter makes a commitment to phasing out migrant labour from neighbouring countries in favour of South Africans.Brett Herron, Leader - Good Party
RELATED:Labour brokers in Robertson told only hire 'cheap labour' Zimbabweans - CSAAWU
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_44433998_grapes-boxes-being-delivered-from-the-vineyard-to-wine-manufacturer-on-a-tractor-trailer-with-farmer.html
