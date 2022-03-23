Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Eased restrictions still means that theatres can only be half full
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot - Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre
Today at 17:05
Cape Town events welcomes the fact that Covid-19 gathering restrictions eased
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anroux Marais - Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport at Western Cape Government
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is the National Lotteries Commission on verge of being put into administration? Africa Melane speaks to Raymond Joseph investigative journalist at Ground Up about the crisis facing the NLC. 23 March 2022 4:04 PM
NSRI teaching Cape's underprivileged kids survival swimming in container pool Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Dr. Cleeve Robertson from the NSRI. 23 March 2022 2:54 PM
Farmers must take some responsibility ' Good party's Herron on Robertson clashes Refilwe Moloto is joined by Good Party leader Brett Herron who says farmers in Robertson have a role to play in recent unrest. 23 March 2022 1:38 PM
View all Local
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed. 22 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, after recently extending the State of Disaster to 15 April. 22 March 2022 6:03 PM
'Urgent reform needed before Ramaphosa appoints SA's next permanent top cop' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Gareth Newham of the Institute for Security Studies. 22 March 2022 3:35 PM
View all Politics
Inflation rate remains unchanged at 5.7% - Stats SA Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the main contributors to the Consumer Price Index. 23 March 2022 3:13 PM
South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up The country’s wheat farms are expected to yield historically large amounts of wheat, amid fears of a global shortage. 23 March 2022 3:05 PM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
View all Business
Removal of PCR test for vaxxed travellers to hopefully boost SA tourism: Fedhasa CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson. 23 March 2022 4:26 PM
Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 23 March 2022 11:03 AM
Netflix makes moves to end password sharing Abongile Nzelenzele interviews MyBroadband Editor Jan Vermeulen. 23 March 2022 9:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderer... 22 March 2022 9:43 PM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 8:40 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war "There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger. 18 March 2022 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian troop morale is plummeting – and its casualties are spiralling Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 March 2022 9:07 AM
Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle Lester Kiewit speaks to the uncle of murdered Anni Dewani following news the man convicted of her murder has been granted parole. 22 March 2022 10:49 AM
David Beckham hands Instagram account over to Ukrainian doctor for 24 hours Former England soccer captain David Beckham handed his Instagram account over to a Ukrainian doctor at the weekend. 22 March 2022 10:13 AM
View all World
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
View all Africa
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government Lester Kiewit interviews South African Local Government Association (Salga) President Bheki Stofile. 23 March 2022 12:35 PM
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Farmers must take some responsibility ' Good party's Herron on Robertson clashes

23 March 2022 1:38 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Robertson
Labour brokers
Migrant Workers

Refilwe Moloto is joined by Good Party leader Brett Herron who says farmers in Robertson have a role to play in recent unrest.

- It's time for the agricultural sector to take some responsibility for tensions between local and migrant workers says the Good Party's Brett Herron.

- There has been ongoing **unrest between foreign nationals in Nkqubela in Robertson over the last few days.**

FILE: The march against xenophobia attacks ended at the Mary Fitzgerald Square on 23 April 2015, with many people holding signs that call for peace and an end to the attacks. Picture: EWN.

The practice of employing seasonal workers from other parts of the continent in the agricultural sectors needs to be reexamined.

That's from Good Party leader Brett Herron who was speaking to Cape Talk in light of recent clashes between workers in Robertson.

The Nkqubela township in Robertson has been plagued by violence among migrant labourers leaving dozens of people homeless.

Some claim favoritism is being shown by labour brokers to Zimbabweans over Lesotho nationals.

Herron says the use of migrant workers in the agricultural sector needs to be looked at in the same way as the mining sector a few years ago.

What we saw on Friday really highlights a failure in our migrant labour policy to deal with a changing labour market.

Brett Herron, Leader - Good Party

Robertson has highlighted that farmers, are bypassing employing locals and using labour brokers to hire migrant labour, while we have South Africans who are unemployed.

Brett Herron, Leader - Good Party

The Mining Charter makes a commitment to phasing out migrant labour from neighbouring countries in favour of South Africans.

Brett Herron, Leader - Good Party

RELATED:Labour brokers in Robertson told only hire 'cheap labour' Zimbabweans - CSAAWU




23 March 2022 1:38 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Robertson
Labour brokers
Migrant Workers

More from Local

Is the National Lotteries Commission on verge of being put into administration?

23 March 2022 4:04 PM

Africa Melane speaks to Raymond Joseph investigative journalist at Ground Up about the crisis facing the NLC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NSRI teaching Cape's underprivileged kids survival swimming in container pool

23 March 2022 2:54 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Dr. Cleeve Robertson from the NSRI.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President 'poorly advised' by NCCC over Covid restrictions says medical expert

23 March 2022 1:12 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to medical expert and convenor of the Progressive Health Forum Dr Aslam Dasoo about SA's Covid restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's part of our heritage' - former Bashew’s boss talks history of iconic drink

23 March 2022 12:46 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to former Bashew’s co-owner Zahir Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government

23 March 2022 12:35 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews South African Local Government Association (Salga) President Bheki Stofile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-hailing drivers robbed and assaulted for failing to down tools

23 March 2022 11:23 AM

Lester Kiewit is joined by Cape Town Drivers Association's Siyabonga Hlabisa to discuss the strike action by e-hailing drivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Labour brokers in Robertson told only hire 'cheap labour' Zimbabweans - CSAAWU

23 March 2022 10:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto is joined by CSAAWU's Xolani Mgwalana to discuss the unrest between foreign nationals in Nkqubela in Robertson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt seems more interested in keeping political control than managing pandemic'

23 March 2022 10:31 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to epidemiologist and public health expert Dr Jo Barnes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After running for her life, an SA student's Ukraine education is now in limbo

23 March 2022 5:36 AM

Nkateko Baloyi from Malamulele, Limpopo, says her dream of becoming her family's first doctor is hanging by a thread.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'

22 March 2022 9:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President 'poorly advised' by NCCC over Covid restrictions says medical expert

Local

South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up

Business

Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off grid with own solar and wind

Business

EWN Highlights

Dirco to challenge court ruling on R50 million donation to Cuba

23 March 2022 3:40 PM

Celebrating unsung heroes: 702 launches Teacher of the Year campaign

23 March 2022 2:47 PM

Stats SA: CPI remains unchanged for Feb at 5.7%

23 March 2022 2:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA