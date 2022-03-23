NSRI teaching Cape's underprivileged kids survival swimming in container pool





Sea Rescue expert Dr. Cleeve Robertson says basic swimming skills are a big part of water safety education, particularly for youngsters

The NSRI has launched its first survival swimming centre at a school in Riebeek Kasteel to help teach more kids how to swim

The institute says a swimming culture is needed amongst young children in order to prevent drowning incidents

The NSRI launches their first Survival Swimming Centre in Riebeek Kasteel. Image: NSRI

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says swimming should be prioritised as an essential skill for all South Africans, especially children.

With only 15% of South Africans able to swim, the country has horrific drowning statistics.

That's why the NSRI has launched its first survival swimming centre at Meiring Primary School in Riebeek Kasteel.

The centre is built in a twelve-metre shipping container which features a six-meter-long swimming pool, an office space for the instructor and a change room for the students.

The aim of the centre is to teach children the basic skills needed to stay afloat and reach a point of safety should they find themselves in difficulty in the water, says NSRI CEO Dr. Cleeve Robertson.

The centre gives underprivileged children access to a safe swimming pool, which they may not have had access to otherwise.

It also provides the swimming lessons for free so that there is no financial barrier for children who want to learn how to swim.

Robertson says equipping young children with the right skills, knowledge, and attitude will help build their confidence in the water.

He says it's important to create a swimming culture amongst the children so they know how to survive in any body of water.

"75% of all fatal drownings in South Africa are inland, dams, rivers, ponds, buckets, baths, any waterbody and I think people must be aware that any unguarded water body is a risk to a small child."

Very few children and very few adults in South Africa can swim... That's the reality in South Africa... It's a significant public health issue. Dr. Cleeve Robertson, CEO - NSRI

1,500 or so people drown every year in South Africa and a third of those are children. Dr. Cleeve Robertson, CEO - NSRI

This container, while it's a practical attempt to provide a water facility in places where children wouldn't otherwise have access to public swimming pools or a swimming pool at all, also creates kind of a focus, awareness and communication for us to put it other. Dr. Cleeve Robertson, CEO - NSRI