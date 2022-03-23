SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Eased restrictions still means that theatres can only be half full
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot - Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre
Today at 17:05
Cape Town events welcomes the fact that Covid-19 gathering restrictions eased
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anroux Marais - Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport at Western Cape Government
Latest Local
Is the National Lotteries Commission on verge of being put into administration? Africa Melane speaks to Raymond Joseph investigative journalist at Ground Up about the crisis facing the NLC. 23 March 2022 4:04 PM
NSRI teaching Cape's underprivileged kids survival swimming in container pool Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Dr. Cleeve Robertson from the NSRI. 23 March 2022 2:54 PM
Farmers must take some responsibility ' Good party's Herron on Robertson clashes Refilwe Moloto is joined by Good Party leader Brett Herron who says farmers in Robertson have a role to play in recent unrest. 23 March 2022 1:38 PM
View all Local
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed. 22 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, after recently extending the State of Disaster to 15 April. 22 March 2022 6:03 PM
'Urgent reform needed before Ramaphosa appoints SA's next permanent top cop' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Gareth Newham of the Institute for Security Studies. 22 March 2022 3:35 PM
View all Politics
Inflation rate remains unchanged at 5.7% - Stats SA Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the main contributors to the Consumer Price Index. 23 March 2022 3:13 PM
South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up The country’s wheat farms are expected to yield historically large amounts of wheat, amid fears of a global shortage. 23 March 2022 3:05 PM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
View all Business
Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 23 March 2022 11:03 AM
Netflix makes moves to end password sharing Abongile Nzelenzele interviews MyBroadband Editor Jan Vermeulen. 23 March 2022 9:50 AM
Clicks urging South Africans to get their flu shot as sniffle season approaches Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Clicks Pharmacist Waheed Abdurahman. 22 March 2022 9:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderer... 22 March 2022 9:43 PM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 8:40 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war "There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger. 18 March 2022 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian troop morale is plummeting – and its casualties are spiralling Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 March 2022 9:07 AM
Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle Lester Kiewit speaks to the uncle of murdered Anni Dewani following news the man convicted of her murder has been granted parole. 22 March 2022 10:49 AM
David Beckham hands Instagram account over to Ukrainian doctor for 24 hours Former England soccer captain David Beckham handed his Instagram account over to a Ukrainian doctor at the weekend. 22 March 2022 10:13 AM
View all World
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
View all Africa
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government Lester Kiewit interviews South African Local Government Association (Salga) President Bheki Stofile. 23 March 2022 12:35 PM
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
View all Opinion
23 March 2022 1:45 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town.

The government is working on regulations that will see the full commercialisation of South Africa's dagga industry.

A fully commercialised dagga industry can create 130 000 new jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa said at his State of the Nation Address in February.

The Department of Agriculture values a legal South African dagga industry at R28 billion per year.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town, which takes place at Grand West casino from Thursday to Sunday (scroll up for the detailed panel discussion).




Inflation rate remains unchanged at 5.7% - Stats SA

23 March 2022 3:13 PM

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the main contributors to the Consumer Price Index.

South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up

23 March 2022 3:05 PM

The country’s wheat farms are expected to yield historically large amounts of wheat, amid fears of a global shortage.

Why we need specialist problem-solvers in banking

23 March 2022 1:10 PM

Absa is investing in a highly competent team of problem solvers, writes Anthony Evens of Special Asset Management at Absa CIB.

Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off grid with own solar and wind

23 March 2022 12:12 PM

Built by EDF Renewables, the system will power all the miner’s operations in South Africa.

Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion

23 March 2022 11:03 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Netflix makes moves to end password sharing

23 March 2022 9:50 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews MyBroadband Editor Jan Vermeulen.

SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista

22 March 2022 9:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating.

'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'

22 March 2022 9:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine).

'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)'

22 March 2022 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith McLachlan (Integral Asset Management) about unusual moves on the JSE during the pandemic.

Why HR managers and recruiters should stop doing credit checks on job candidates

22 March 2022 1:12 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to recruitment specialist Natalie Singer.

Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government

23 March 2022 12:35 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews South African Local Government Association (Salga) President Bheki Stofile.

ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll

21 March 2022 7:57 PM

Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.

Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction'

21 March 2022 6:59 PM

Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share.

Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities

21 March 2022 6:32 PM

Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa.

How high interest rates MUST go… and how fast they must get there

21 March 2022 6:26 PM

Ray White interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022

18 March 2022 2:17 PM

A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year.

'We’re not sure South Africa will have enough fuel after April'

18 March 2022 9:49 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit

17 March 2022 9:22 PM

Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments

16 March 2022 8:42 PM

Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster

16 March 2022 1:47 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa.

Removal of PCR test for vaxxed travellers to hopefully boost SA tourism: Fedhasa

23 March 2022 4:26 PM

CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson.

Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion

23 March 2022 11:03 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Netflix makes moves to end password sharing

23 March 2022 9:50 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews MyBroadband Editor Jan Vermeulen.

Clicks urging South Africans to get their flu shot as sniffle season approaches

22 March 2022 9:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Clicks Pharmacist Waheed Abdurahman.

Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022

21 March 2022 7:32 PM

Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO.

Heart attacks increasingly affecting younger men - Heart & Stroke Foundation SA

21 March 2022 6:10 PM

Zain Johnson speaks to Professor Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa.

[PICS] Hikers weave magic spell on Lion's Head with 'rainbow mushrooms'

20 March 2022 6:09 PM

A group of hikers climbed ever-popular Lion's Head with illuminated rainbow umbrellas to greet the new day.

[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline

20 March 2022 5:44 PM

No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest...

'Millions of men living with HIV in SA, but only a minority actually get tested'

20 March 2022 2:41 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews activist Zonwabele Zola Tshayana about MenConnect's HIV support for men in South Africa.

A chance to find out about a stranger's life this Human Rights Day with ASK

20 March 2022 12:38 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele chats to A StrangerKind 's Madi van Schalkwyk and gang conflict mediator Pastor Craven about Monday's event.

