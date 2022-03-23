SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling
The government is working on regulations that will see the full commercialisation of South Africa’s dagga industry.
A fully commercialised dagga industry can create 130 000 new jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa said at his State of the Nation Address in February.
The Department of Agriculture values a legal South African dagga industry at R28 billion per year.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town, which takes place at Grand West casino from Thursday to Sunday (scroll up for the detailed panel discussion).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147641242_close-up-of-courier-holding-paper-package-with-traditional-meds-cannabis-in-bag-with-leaf-symbol-cas.html?vti=m8qs4mgmj744m3axo6-1-42
