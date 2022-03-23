South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up





Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine is already having a ripple effect on the price and availability of food across the world.

Together, the two countries account for 29% of the entire global wheat export market.

South Africa, a net food exporter, imports about 30% of its annual wheat supplies for Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine is (used to be?) one of the largest grain exporters in the world. © yanadjana/123rf.com

The country’s wheat farms, however, is going through a wildly productive period – just at the right time.

Before 1998, wheat yields in South Africa averaged below two tonnes per hectare.

Right now, yields average about 4.3 tonnes per hectare.

South Africa’s last wheat crop produced 2.3 million tonnes, the largest in two decades.

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo expects increased plantings and no shortages of wheat in South Africa in the immediate future.