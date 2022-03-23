Inflation rate remains unchanged at 5.7% - Stats SA





South Africa’s inflation rate (Consumer Price Index) remained unchanged at 5.7% in February, according to Statistics South Africa.

The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 6.4% year-on-year.

Housing and utilities increased by 4.4%.

Economists expect the South African Reserve bank to announce a hike in its repo rate on Thursday.

(This is a breaking news article. More details to follow.)