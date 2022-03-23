Inflation rate remains unchanged at 5.7% - Stats SA
South Africa’s inflation rate (Consumer Price Index) remained unchanged at 5.7% in February, according to Statistics South Africa.
The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 6.4% year-on-year.
Housing and utilities increased by 4.4%.
Economists expect the South African Reserve bank to announce a hike in its repo rate on Thursday.
(This is a breaking news article. More details to follow.)
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jjvallee/jjvallee1909/jjvallee190900003/131636710-inflation-ahead-caution-sign-blue-sky-background.jpg
More from Business
South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up
The country’s wheat farms are expected to yield historically large amounts of wheat, amid fears of a global shortage.Read More
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling
Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town.Read More
Why we need specialist problem-solvers in banking
Absa is investing in a highly competent team of problem solvers, writes Anthony Evens of Special Asset Management at Absa CIB.Read More
Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off grid with own solar and wind
Built by EDF Renewables, the system will power all the miner’s operations in South Africa.Read More
Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Netflix makes moves to end password sharing
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews MyBroadband Editor Jan Vermeulen.Read More
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating.Read More
'Indication SAA might have been burning through R700m a month, it's horrendous'
Bruce Whitfield gets the latest on the deal between SAA and the Takatso Consortium from Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine).Read More
'Naspers wiped out R1 TRILLION in value during pandemic (triple Eskom's debt)'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith McLachlan (Integral Asset Management) about unusual moves on the JSE during the pandemic.Read More