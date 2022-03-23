Removal of PCR test for vaxxed travellers to hopefully boost SA tourism: Fedhasa

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Eased restrictions still means that theatres can only be half full
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot - Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre
Today at 17:05
Cape Town events welcomes the fact that Covid-19 gathering restrictions eased
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anroux Marais - Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport at Western Cape Government
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is the National Lotteries Commission on verge of being put into administration? Africa Melane speaks to Raymond Joseph investigative journalist at Ground Up about the crisis facing the NLC. 23 March 2022 4:04 PM
NSRI teaching Cape's underprivileged kids survival swimming in container pool Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Dr. Cleeve Robertson from the NSRI. 23 March 2022 2:54 PM
Farmers must take some responsibility ' Good party's Herron on Robertson clashes Refilwe Moloto is joined by Good Party leader Brett Herron who says farmers in Robertson have a role to play in recent unrest. 23 March 2022 1:38 PM
View all Local
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed. 22 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, after recently extending the State of Disaster to 15 April. 22 March 2022 6:03 PM
'Urgent reform needed before Ramaphosa appoints SA's next permanent top cop' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Gareth Newham of the Institute for Security Studies. 22 March 2022 3:35 PM
View all Politics
Inflation rate remains unchanged at 5.7% - Stats SA Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the main contributors to the Consumer Price Index. 23 March 2022 3:13 PM
South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up The country’s wheat farms are expected to yield historically large amounts of wheat, amid fears of a global shortage. 23 March 2022 3:05 PM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
View all Business
Removal of PCR test for vaxxed travellers to hopefully boost SA tourism: Fedhasa CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson. 23 March 2022 4:26 PM
Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 23 March 2022 11:03 AM
Netflix makes moves to end password sharing Abongile Nzelenzele interviews MyBroadband Editor Jan Vermeulen. 23 March 2022 9:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderer... 22 March 2022 9:43 PM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 8:40 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war "There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger. 18 March 2022 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian troop morale is plummeting – and its casualties are spiralling Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 March 2022 9:07 AM
Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle Lester Kiewit speaks to the uncle of murdered Anni Dewani following news the man convicted of her murder has been granted parole. 22 March 2022 10:49 AM
David Beckham hands Instagram account over to Ukrainian doctor for 24 hours Former England soccer captain David Beckham handed his Instagram account over to a Ukrainian doctor at the weekend. 22 March 2022 10:13 AM
View all World
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
View all Africa
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government Lester Kiewit interviews South African Local Government Association (Salga) President Bheki Stofile. 23 March 2022 12:35 PM
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Removal of PCR test for vaxxed travellers to hopefully boost SA tourism: Fedhasa

23 March 2022 4:26 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SA Tourism
Fedhasa
Covid-19 PCR test

CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson.
  • SA's tourism industry has welcomed the scrapping of PCR tests for fully vaccinated inbound travellers
  • Hospitality association Fedhasa believes that the regulatory changes will help revive the country's tourism figures
  • Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson says other African countries have seen a huge lift in visitor numbers after removing the PCR test requirement for vaxxed tourists

The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) says it's optimistic that the scrapping of PCR tests for fully vaccinated visitors to SA will help the country's tourism industry to bounce back.

Inbound travellers who have been fully vaccinated will no longer need to provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test to get into South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement during his address to the nation on Tuesday night.

Travellers entering South Africa can either show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours under the new adjusted Covid-19 regulations.

RELATED: Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums

Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson says the changes to the regulations on international travel will hopefully uplift South Africa's struggling tourism sector.

Anderson says African countries such as Kenya, Tanzania and Nambia have reported higher occupancy rates in their hotels and other establishments after removing the PCR test requirement.

"The fact that they are doing so much better than us [South Africa] is actually just because they removed the PCR requirements and the other restrictions", she tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: Fully vaxxed tourists coming to SA shouldn't need negative PCR test, says TBCSA

Fedhasa and the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) are among the industry bodies that have been calling for the PCR test requirement to be waived for fully vaccinated travellers.

Anderson believes that the mandatory PCR test was a "massive deterrent" for international visitors seeking entry into the country.

It definitely is welcome news. Fedhasa has been lobbying for the compulsory PCR test to be removed for a while now.

Rosemary Anderson, National Chairperson - Fedhasa

At the moment, our occupancy at our hotels is between 20% and 30% and we compare that with Botswana, for example, who are over 80% occupancy or Kenya on 85% or Nambia on 60%.

Rosemary Anderson, National Chairperson - Fedhasa

Time will tell and hopefully, our figures start bouncing back just like our sister countries in Africa so that we can show this did make a big difference.

Rosemary Anderson, National Chairperson - Fedhasa

The more certainty we can provide, the more likely we are to have tourism... we need to ensure that our restrictions are not as labourious as what they have been.

Rosemary Anderson, National Chairperson - Fedhasa



23 March 2022 4:26 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SA Tourism
Fedhasa
Covid-19 PCR test

More from Lifestyle

SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling

23 March 2022 1:45 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion

23 March 2022 11:03 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix makes moves to end password sharing

23 March 2022 9:50 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews MyBroadband Editor Jan Vermeulen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clicks urging South Africans to get their flu shot as sniffle season approaches

22 March 2022 9:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Clicks Pharmacist Waheed Abdurahman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022

21 March 2022 7:32 PM

Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heart attacks increasingly affecting younger men - Heart & Stroke Foundation SA

21 March 2022 6:10 PM

Zain Johnson speaks to Professor Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] Hikers weave magic spell on Lion's Head with 'rainbow mushrooms'

20 March 2022 6:09 PM

A group of hikers climbed ever-popular Lion's Head with illuminated rainbow umbrellas to greet the new day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline

20 March 2022 5:44 PM

No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Millions of men living with HIV in SA, but only a minority actually get tested'

20 March 2022 2:41 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews activist Zonwabele Zola Tshayana about MenConnect's HIV support for men in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A chance to find out about a stranger's life this Human Rights Day with ASK

20 March 2022 12:38 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele chats to A StrangerKind 's Madi van Schalkwyk and gang conflict mediator Pastor Craven about Monday's event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President 'poorly advised' by NCCC over Covid restrictions says medical expert

Local

South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up

Business

Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off grid with own solar and wind

Business

EWN Highlights

Dirco to challenge court ruling on R50 million donation to Cuba

23 March 2022 3:40 PM

Celebrating unsung heroes: 702 launches Teacher of the Year campaign

23 March 2022 2:47 PM

Stats SA: CPI remains unchanged for Feb at 5.7%

23 March 2022 2:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA