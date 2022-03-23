Removal of PCR test for vaxxed travellers to hopefully boost SA tourism: Fedhasa





SA's tourism industry has welcomed the scrapping of PCR tests for fully vaccinated inbound travellers

Hospitality association Fedhasa believes that the regulatory changes will help revive the country's tourism figures

Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson says other African countries have seen a huge lift in visitor numbers after removing the PCR test requirement for vaxxed tourists

The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) says it's optimistic that the scrapping of PCR tests for fully vaccinated visitors to SA will help the country's tourism industry to bounce back.

Inbound travellers who have been fully vaccinated will no longer need to provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test to get into South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement during his address to the nation on Tuesday night.

Travellers entering South Africa can either show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours under the new adjusted Covid-19 regulations.

Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson says the changes to the regulations on international travel will hopefully uplift South Africa's struggling tourism sector.

Anderson says African countries such as Kenya, Tanzania and Nambia have reported higher occupancy rates in their hotels and other establishments after removing the PCR test requirement.

"The fact that they are doing so much better than us [South Africa] is actually just because they removed the PCR requirements and the other restrictions", she tells CapeTalk.

Fedhasa and the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) are among the industry bodies that have been calling for the PCR test requirement to be waived for fully vaccinated travellers.

Anderson believes that the mandatory PCR test was a "massive deterrent" for international visitors seeking entry into the country.

It definitely is welcome news. Fedhasa has been lobbying for the compulsory PCR test to be removed for a while now. Rosemary Anderson, National Chairperson - Fedhasa

At the moment, our occupancy at our hotels is between 20% and 30% and we compare that with Botswana, for example, who are over 80% occupancy or Kenya on 85% or Nambia on 60%. Rosemary Anderson, National Chairperson - Fedhasa

Time will tell and hopefully, our figures start bouncing back just like our sister countries in Africa so that we can show this did make a big difference. Rosemary Anderson, National Chairperson - Fedhasa