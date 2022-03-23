City considering how it'll repurpose Cape Town clinics that are facing closure
- The City of Cape Town says it's strategising on how to best re-use the 9 municipal clinics that are facing possible closure
- Councillor Patricia Van Der Ross says 9 city-run clinics could be shut down as the municipality hands over health services to the provincial health department
- Another 9 facilities that are jointly run by the City and Western Cape govt will be transferred to the province
Thousands of community members could be affected by the possible closure of nine clinics across Cape Town.
Nine local clinics that were jointly run by the City of Cape Town and Western Cape Health Department will be transferred to the province by the end of June this year.
Another nine clinics in Mitchell's Plain, Nyanga, and Khayelitsha, that were managed exclusively by the City, could be facing permanent closure.
The City's Patricia van der Ross says municipal officials are considering how the nine smaller facilities could be repurposed for better use.
Van der Ross, the City's newly appointed mayco member for community services and health, says a process is underway to reevaluate the service offering at those facilities.
She adds that municipal officials are also going to facilitate community engagement with affected residents in Mitchell's Plain, Nyanga, and Khayelitsha.
"We are stalling that decision to find a better way to repurpose these facilities", she tells CapeTalk.
The one thing that we have picked up is that the engagement didn't happen with communities. Although the clinics had engagements with patients come in and out... the broader community we found didn't have the opportunity to raise their concerns regarding the matter.Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
We are still busy with the service level agreement.Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
We hear the cries of the community and we understand where the provincial department comes from... but we need to make sure that we find the most suitable way to repurpose those facilities. At this point, we are still having those discussions.Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Ultimately, the core mandate for healthcare falls under the province and the City of Cape Town, because we saw that there was a need historically, had clinics. Over the past 12 years there had been discussions to kind of join the facilities up and make it shared facilities because we find that the facilities that the City of Cape Town has doesn't offer the full complement of services.Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
