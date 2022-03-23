Is the National Lotteries Commission on verge of being put into administration?
- The SIU has uncovered how senior officials at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) allegedly misappropriated NLC funds meant for community projects
- It's alleged that NLC officials and board members have been laundering money through NPOs receiving grant funding
The National Lotteries Commission is seeking a court order forcing trade and industry Minister Ebrahim Patel to appoint a new board.
There is less than two weeks before the term of current members expires.
Investigative journalist Raymond Joseph has been following the story and spoke to CapeTalk's Africa Melane on Wednesday.
I honestly believe this might be a precursor to put the NLC into administration.Raymond Joseph, Investigative Journalist - Ground Up
The NLC is also asking that, if new members can't be appointed, that the term of current members of the board be extended,Raymond Joseph, Investigative Journalist - Ground Up
The money is ending up in the hands of senior members of the NLC, their family, their cronies, politicians, connected people.Raymond Joseph, Investigative Journalist - Ground Up
