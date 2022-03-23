Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik
The country's aviation watchdog has suspended Lufthansa Technik, one of the Aircraft Maintenance Organisations (AMOs) that services Comair's fleet of planes.
The suspension follows an unannounced audit by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).
Comair operates British Airways and Kulula.
SACAA temporarily grounded domestic BA and Kulula flights last week due to safety concerns and Comair then shifted its maintenance to SAA Technical.
Related stories:
'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'
Passengers left stranded after Comair operations suspended indefinitely
SACAA said it found four Level 1 violations which placed an immediate risk to passenger safety.
The audit showed that both Lufthansa Technik's quality management and safety management systems were not implemented according to the Civil Aviation Regulations (CARs).
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Executive for Corporate Services at SACAA, Phindiwe Gwebu.
[We suspended the license] purely because they were not compliant with the Civil Aviation Regulations, and also with their own quality control management systems and safety management systems.Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive: Corporate Services - South African Civil Aviation Authority
The findings were of a serious nature and brought into question whether they are able to deliver the services as required by the law.Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive: Corporate Services - South African Civil Aviation Authority
We do believe that if they bring in resources... it should be resolved in a couple of days... if not able to sign off..., prob bec those aircraft need to be grounded.Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive: Corporate Services - South African Civil Aviation Authority
If at all we are not able to sign off the work that was done by Lufthansa in the aircraft currently maintained by SAA Technical then it becomes a problem because those aircraft need to be grounded.Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive: Corporate Services - South African Civil Aviation Authority
Listen to Gwebu explain the relationship between the two Aircraft Maintenance Organisations below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/iflykulula/photos/10158671530203495
More from Business
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?
Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.Read More
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity
Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.Read More
Inflation rate remains unchanged at 5.7% - Stats SA
Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the main contributors to the Consumer Price Index.Read More
South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up
The country’s wheat farms are expected to yield historically large amounts of wheat, amid fears of a global shortage.Read More
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling
Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town.Read More
Why we need specialist problem-solvers in banking
Absa is investing in a highly competent team of problem solvers, writes Anthony Evens of Special Asset Management at Absa CIB.Read More
Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off grid with own solar and wind
Built by EDF Renewables, the system will power all the miner’s operations in South Africa.Read More
Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Netflix makes moves to end password sharing
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews MyBroadband Editor Jan Vermeulen.Read More
More from Local
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?
Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.Read More
City considering how it'll repurpose Cape Town clinics that are facing closure
CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to the City of Cape Town's Patricia Van Der Ross.Read More
Is the National Lotteries Commission on verge of being put into administration?
Africa Melane speaks to Raymond Joseph investigative journalist at Ground Up about the crisis facing the NLC.Read More
NSRI teaching Cape's underprivileged kids survival swimming in container pool
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Dr. Cleeve Robertson from the NSRI.Read More
Farmers must take some responsibility ' Good party's Herron on Robertson clashes
Refilwe Moloto is joined by Good Party leader Brett Herron who says farmers in Robertson have a role to play in recent unrest.Read More
President 'poorly advised' by NCCC over Covid restrictions says medical expert
Mandy Wiener speaks to medical expert and convenor of the Progressive Health Forum Dr Aslam Dasoo about SA's Covid restrictions.Read More
'It's part of our heritage' - former Bashew’s boss talks history of iconic drink
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to former Bashew’s co-owner Zahir Williams.Read More
Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government
Lester Kiewit interviews South African Local Government Association (Salga) President Bheki Stofile.Read More
E-hailing drivers robbed and assaulted for failing to down tools
Lester Kiewit is joined by Cape Town Drivers Association's Siyabonga Hlabisa to discuss the strike action by e-hailing drivers.Read More