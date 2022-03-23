Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik

23 March 2022 7:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
British Airways
The Money Show
Comair
Kulula
Bruce Whitfield
Phindiwe Gwebu
SAA Technical
BA
kulula.com
SACAA
flights grounded
South African Civil Aviation Authority
aircraft maintenance
Lufthansa Technik

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.
Image: kulula on Facebook @iflykulula

The country's aviation watchdog has suspended Lufthansa Technik, one of the Aircraft Maintenance Organisations (AMOs) that services Comair's fleet of planes.

The suspension follows an unannounced audit by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).

Comair operates British Airways and Kulula.

SACAA temporarily grounded domestic BA and Kulula flights last week due to safety concerns and Comair then shifted its maintenance to SAA Technical.

Related stories:

'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'

Passengers left stranded after Comair operations suspended indefinitely

SACAA said it found four Level 1 violations which placed an immediate risk to passenger safety.

The audit showed that both Lufthansa Technik's quality management and safety management systems were not implemented according to the Civil Aviation Regulations (CARs).

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Executive for Corporate Services at SACAA, Phindiwe Gwebu.

[We suspended the license] purely because they were not compliant with the Civil Aviation Regulations, and also with their own quality control management systems and safety management systems.

Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive: Corporate Services - South African Civil Aviation Authority

The findings were of a serious nature and brought into question whether they are able to deliver the services as required by the law.

Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive: Corporate Services - South African Civil Aviation Authority

We do believe that if they bring in resources... it should be resolved in a couple of days... if not able to sign off..., prob bec those aircraft need to be grounded.

Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive: Corporate Services - South African Civil Aviation Authority

If at all we are not able to sign off the work that was done by Lufthansa in the aircraft currently maintained by SAA Technical then it becomes a problem because those aircraft need to be grounded.

Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive: Corporate Services - South African Civil Aviation Authority

Listen to Gwebu explain the relationship between the two Aircraft Maintenance Organisations below:




Share this:
