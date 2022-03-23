'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA' The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money Show 23 March 2022 9:28 PM
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases? Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International. 23 March 2022 7:09 PM
Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 23 March 2022 7:02 PM
View all Local
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed. 22 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, after recently extending the State of Disaster to 15 April. 22 March 2022 6:03 PM
'Urgent reform needed before Ramaphosa appoints SA's next permanent top cop' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Gareth Newham of the Institute for Security Studies. 22 March 2022 3:35 PM
View all Politics
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Business
Removal of PCR test for vaxxed travellers to hopefully boost SA tourism: Fedhasa CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson. 23 March 2022 4:26 PM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 23 March 2022 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderer... 22 March 2022 9:43 PM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 8:40 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war "There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger. 18 March 2022 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
Russian troop morale is plummeting – and its casualties are spiralling Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 March 2022 9:07 AM
View all World
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
View all Africa
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government Lester Kiewit interviews South African Local Government Association (Salga) President Bheki Stofile. 23 March 2022 12:35 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA'

23 March 2022 8:26 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Dubai
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Green energy
Sustainability
Graeme Codrington
TomorrowToday
Dubai Expo 2020
Dubai Expo
South Africa at Dubai Expo
TomorrowToday Global
world expo

Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show
Image of Dubai Expo 2020 posted on Facebook @Expo2020_teamsa

Expo 2020 Dubai finally kicked off in October 2021 after being delayed for a year.

It closes its six-month run at the end of March.

The world expo's described as a showcase of "the best global examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation" through the theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.

It features Pavilions from 192 countries around the world, including South Africa.

Bruce Whitfield chats to futurist Graeme Codrington (partner at TomorrowToday) about his impressions during the week he spent there as a guest of the Institute of Directors SA (IOD).

It’s been billed as “the greatest show on earth” and it was spectacular... I walked 29 kilometres in two days!

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

I think I first saw an advert for Dubai 2020 on Emirates Airlines probably at least eight years ago! They had this idea that they would bring the whole world together... It was not a tourism expo to show off your country but a future-focused expo.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

It's amazing to see what they've achieved in Dubai... It's that mindset of 'we can do anything', and when you've got oil revenue and a lot of low-cost workers you can do quite a lot.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

This expo site was built, again, in virgin desert and will be converted into a new business district over the next few years.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Codringto highlights some of the national pavilions, where countries chose from the overarching themes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability.

Finland built this massive, weirdly shaped wooden room... When you get into the building they show you that room is actually capturing carbon dioxide out of the air... which they turn into methane that runs a machine that then sucks the desert air in and extracts water (100l a day) ... and then powers a coffee machine... You could literally have a cup of coffee that came from thin air...

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

I thought it would be almost a science fiction view with gadgets of the future... but then I realised they weren't in fact trying to show us a science fiction view of some far distant future fuelling our imaginations. They were trying to show us what's possible now.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Singapore's was literally just a building in the desert that was entirely self-sustaining, beautifully green in this searing heat... to say we don't have to wait twenty or thirty years... We can do this now.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Codrington came away inspired that the world _can _solve especially mobility and sustainability issues.

... and that's hugely important here in South Africa as we see the ravages of extreme weather and climate change hit our economy and our country.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Whitfield asks whether the expo also made Codrington apprehensive about the future, considering how far South Africa is behind in this technological sphere.

We're not as far behind as many think we are Codrington retorts.

I think, for example, that there are some very quick-win solutions we can get with power generation... In terms of putting up wind farms, solar farms, we're doing jolly well in South Africa.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

All we need now is for the government's will to allow us to connect some of the private generation of power into the national grid and we're talking, within the next 12 to 18 months, about a very different system.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

That's what I came away with... The one way of looking at the world is looking at everything that's not working, and the other looks at possibilities and opportunities.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

"We can make this world a really great place to live in (even here in South Africa)" Codrington says in conclusion.

Listen to the uplifting interview on The Money Show:




23 March 2022 8:26 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Dubai
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Green energy
Sustainability
Graeme Codrington
TomorrowToday
Dubai Expo 2020
Dubai Expo
South Africa at Dubai Expo
TomorrowToday Global
world expo

More from Business

'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA'

23 March 2022 9:28 PM

The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok

23 March 2022 8:09 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?

23 March 2022 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik

23 March 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation rate remains unchanged at 5.7% - Stats SA

23 March 2022 3:13 PM

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the main contributors to the Consumer Price Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up

23 March 2022 3:05 PM

The country’s wheat farms are expected to yield historically large amounts of wheat, amid fears of a global shortage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling

23 March 2022 1:45 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why we need specialist problem-solvers in banking

23 March 2022 1:10 PM

Absa is investing in a highly competent team of problem solvers, writes Anthony Evens of Special Asset Management at Absa CIB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off grid with own solar and wind

23 March 2022 12:12 PM

Built by EDF Renewables, the system will power all the miner’s operations in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian troop morale is plummeting – and its casualties are spiralling

23 March 2022 9:07 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle

22 March 2022 10:49 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to the uncle of murdered Anni Dewani following news the man convicted of her murder has been granted parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Beckham hands Instagram account over to Ukrainian doctor for 24 hours

22 March 2022 10:13 AM

Former England soccer captain David Beckham handed his Instagram account over to a Ukrainian doctor at the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline

20 March 2022 5:44 PM

No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK scraps last remaining Covid travel restrictions

20 March 2022 10:42 AM

CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele talks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russians slowly wake to war in Ukraine: 'There are signs - shortages, bodybags'

18 March 2022 3:13 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war

18 March 2022 12:21 PM

"There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Russia has stalled on all fronts, but they're still bombing civilian areas'

17 March 2022 3:16 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Cai Nebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF defends Russia, despite its relentless pummelling of Ukrainian cities

17 March 2022 11:22 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President 'poorly advised' by NCCC over Covid restrictions says medical expert

Local

South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up

Business

Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off grid with own solar and wind

Business

Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Health dept officials will face questions if Pfizer jabs go to waste, AG warns

23 March 2022 9:01 PM

Cosatu throws its weight behind striking e-hailing drivers

23 March 2022 8:04 PM

ANC has no role in appointment of city manager, says eThekwini mayor

23 March 2022 7:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA