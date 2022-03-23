'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA'





Expo 2020 Dubai finally kicked off in October 2021 after being delayed for a year.

It closes its six-month run at the end of March.

The world expo's described as a showcase of "the best global examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation" through the theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.

It features Pavilions from 192 countries around the world, including South Africa.

Bruce Whitfield chats to futurist Graeme Codrington (partner at TomorrowToday) about his impressions during the week he spent there as a guest of the Institute of Directors SA (IOD).

It’s been billed as “the greatest show on earth” and it was spectacular... I walked 29 kilometres in two days! Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

I think I first saw an advert for Dubai 2020 on Emirates Airlines probably at least eight years ago! They had this idea that they would bring the whole world together... It was not a tourism expo to show off your country but a future-focused expo. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

It's amazing to see what they've achieved in Dubai... It's that mindset of 'we can do anything', and when you've got oil revenue and a lot of low-cost workers you can do quite a lot. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

This expo site was built, again, in virgin desert and will be converted into a new business district over the next few years. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Codringto highlights some of the national pavilions, where countries chose from the overarching themes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability.

Finland built this massive, weirdly shaped wooden room... When you get into the building they show you that room is actually capturing carbon dioxide out of the air... which they turn into methane that runs a machine that then sucks the desert air in and extracts water (100l a day) ... and then powers a coffee machine... You could literally have a cup of coffee that came from thin air... Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

I thought it would be almost a science fiction view with gadgets of the future... but then I realised they weren't in fact trying to show us a science fiction view of some far distant future fuelling our imaginations. They were trying to show us what's possible now. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Singapore's was literally just a building in the desert that was entirely self-sustaining, beautifully green in this searing heat... to say we don't have to wait twenty or thirty years... We can do this now. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Codrington came away inspired that the world _can _solve especially mobility and sustainability issues.

... and that's hugely important here in South Africa as we see the ravages of extreme weather and climate change hit our economy and our country. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Whitfield asks whether the expo also made Codrington apprehensive about the future, considering how far South Africa is behind in this technological sphere.

We're not as far behind as many think we are Codrington retorts.

I think, for example, that there are some very quick-win solutions we can get with power generation... In terms of putting up wind farms, solar farms, we're doing jolly well in South Africa. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

All we need now is for the government's will to allow us to connect some of the private generation of power into the national grid and we're talking, within the next 12 to 18 months, about a very different system. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

That's what I came away with... The one way of looking at the world is looking at everything that's not working, and the other looks at possibilities and opportunities. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

"We can make this world a really great place to live in (even here in South Africa)" Codrington says in conclusion.

