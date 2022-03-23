'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA'
There was a warning on Wednesday that the 12 million people in South Africa still susceptible to Covid-19 infection have the potential to create a new epidemic.
Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Ridhwaan Suliman - senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - to get some perspective on this.
As South Africa🇿🇦 further eases #Level1 restrictions today, following President Ramaphosa's national address last night, the good news is that #COVID19 hospitalisations continue to decline and are now at their lowest levels since the onset of the first wave back in May 2020 📉 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zreHxT3h9r— Ridhwaan Suliman (@rid1tweets) March 23, 2022
Dr Suliman explains that the figure is an estimate not necessarily based on unvaccinated individuals.
It's an extrapolation of recent research studies that show sero-prevalence levels across the country, up to about 80% currently. That means levels of immunity of people having previous infections, so natural immunity, plus acquired immunity through vaccination.Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior Researcher - CSIR
Based on the 80% sero-prevalence levels, it means there's still 20% that are susceptible... and 20% of South Africa's population leaves 12 million people who don't have levels of immunity or sero-prevalence currently.Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior Researcher - CSIR
What this means is that there's still a relatively large population that is susceptible to infection (immuno-naive) or to severe outcomes in the case of infection.
On the positive side he says, the 80% represents a high level of immunity.
The resurgence of Covid in parts of Asia, Europe and the US Dr Suliman describes as ongoing infections driven by the extremely transmissible Omicron variant or the BA.2 subvariant.
In our situation we know already that the BA.2 subvariant is dominant in South Africa and it hasn't resulted in a further upswing or resurgence following our fourth wave of the original Omicron strain, and so we're currently in an 'inter-wave' period with low levels of transmission.Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior Researcher - CSIR
He notes that confirmed Covid cases are continuing a steady decline, while hospitalisation is at its lowest level since the start of the pandemic.
Based on the predictability of our first four waves he says, we can expect a resurgence at the end of April or beginning of May.
But I don't think we should take that statement with fear or anxiety as we did with the previous waves... because even with a surge in high levels of infection we do have high levels of population immunity which we hope will continue, and we will have less severe outcomes of hospitalisation and death even with those high levels.Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior Researcher - CSIR
For more detail, listen to the interview below:
