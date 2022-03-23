Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA' The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money Show 23 March 2022 9:28 PM
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases? Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International. 23 March 2022 7:09 PM
Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 23 March 2022 7:02 PM
View all Local
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed. 22 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, after recently extending the State of Disaster to 15 April. 22 March 2022 6:03 PM
'Urgent reform needed before Ramaphosa appoints SA's next permanent top cop' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Gareth Newham of the Institute for Security Studies. 22 March 2022 3:35 PM
View all Politics
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Business
Removal of PCR test for vaxxed travellers to hopefully boost SA tourism: Fedhasa CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson. 23 March 2022 4:26 PM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 23 March 2022 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderer... 22 March 2022 9:43 PM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 8:40 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war "There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger. 18 March 2022 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
Russian troop morale is plummeting – and its casualties are spiralling Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 March 2022 9:07 AM
View all World
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
View all Africa
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government Lester Kiewit interviews South African Local Government Association (Salga) President Bheki Stofile. 23 March 2022 12:35 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA'

23 March 2022 9:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
CSIR
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
herd immunity
Covid-19 infection
COVID-19 immunity
Omicron
sub variant BA.2
fifth wave
BA.2 variant
Dr Ridhwaan Suliman

The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money Show

There was a warning on Wednesday that the 12 million people in South Africa still susceptible to Covid-19 infection have the potential to create a new epidemic.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Ridhwaan Suliman - senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - to get some perspective on this.

Dr Suliman explains that the figure is an estimate not necessarily based on unvaccinated individuals.

It's an extrapolation of recent research studies that show sero-prevalence levels across the country, up to about 80% currently. That means levels of immunity of people having previous infections, so natural immunity, plus acquired immunity through vaccination.

Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior Researcher - CSIR

Based on the 80% sero-prevalence levels, it means there's still 20% that are susceptible... and 20% of South Africa's population leaves 12 million people who don't have levels of immunity or sero-prevalence currently.

Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior Researcher - CSIR

What this means is that there's still a relatively large population that is susceptible to infection (immuno-naive) or to severe outcomes in the case of infection.

On the positive side he says, the 80% represents a high level of immunity.

The resurgence of Covid in parts of Asia, Europe and the US Dr Suliman describes as ongoing infections driven by the extremely transmissible Omicron variant or the BA.2 subvariant.

In our situation we know already that the BA.2 subvariant is dominant in South Africa and it hasn't resulted in a further upswing or resurgence following our fourth wave of the original Omicron strain, and so we're currently in an 'inter-wave' period with low levels of transmission.

Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior Researcher - CSIR

He notes that confirmed Covid cases are continuing a steady decline, while hospitalisation is at its lowest level since the start of the pandemic.

Based on the predictability of our first four waves he says, we can expect a resurgence at the end of April or beginning of May.

But I don't think we should take that statement with fear or anxiety as we did with the previous waves... because even with a surge in high levels of infection we do have high levels of population immunity which we hope will continue, and we will have less severe outcomes of hospitalisation and death even with those high levels.

Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior Researcher - CSIR

For more detail, listen to the interview below:




23 March 2022 9:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
CSIR
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
herd immunity
Covid-19 infection
COVID-19 immunity
Omicron
sub variant BA.2
fifth wave
BA.2 variant
Dr Ridhwaan Suliman

More from Business

'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live in, also in SA'

23 March 2022 8:26 PM

Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok

23 March 2022 8:09 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?

23 March 2022 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik

23 March 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation rate remains unchanged at 5.7% - Stats SA

23 March 2022 3:13 PM

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the main contributors to the Consumer Price Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up

23 March 2022 3:05 PM

The country’s wheat farms are expected to yield historically large amounts of wheat, amid fears of a global shortage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling

23 March 2022 1:45 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why we need specialist problem-solvers in banking

23 March 2022 1:10 PM

Absa is investing in a highly competent team of problem solvers, writes Anthony Evens of Special Asset Management at Absa CIB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off grid with own solar and wind

23 March 2022 12:12 PM

Built by EDF Renewables, the system will power all the miner’s operations in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?

23 March 2022 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik

23 March 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City considering how it'll repurpose Cape Town clinics that are facing closure

23 March 2022 6:24 PM

CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to the City of Cape Town's Patricia  Van Der Ross.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the National Lotteries Commission on verge of being put into administration?

23 March 2022 4:04 PM

Africa Melane speaks to Raymond Joseph investigative journalist at Ground Up about the crisis facing the NLC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NSRI teaching Cape's underprivileged kids survival swimming in container pool

23 March 2022 2:54 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Dr. Cleeve Robertson from the NSRI.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Farmers must take some responsibility ' Good party's Herron on Robertson clashes

23 March 2022 1:38 PM

Refilwe Moloto is joined by Good Party leader Brett Herron who says farmers in Robertson have a role to play in recent unrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President 'poorly advised' by NCCC over Covid restrictions says medical expert

23 March 2022 1:12 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to medical expert and convenor of the Progressive Health Forum Dr Aslam Dasoo about SA's Covid restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's part of our heritage' - former Bashew’s boss talks history of iconic drink

23 March 2022 12:46 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to former Bashew’s co-owner Zahir Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government

23 March 2022 12:35 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews South African Local Government Association (Salga) President Bheki Stofile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-hailing drivers robbed and assaulted for failing to down tools

23 March 2022 11:23 AM

Lester Kiewit is joined by Cape Town Drivers Association's Siyabonga Hlabisa to discuss the strike action by e-hailing drivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President 'poorly advised' by NCCC over Covid restrictions says medical expert

Local

South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up

Business

Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off grid with own solar and wind

Business

Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Health dept officials will face questions if Pfizer jabs go to waste, AG warns

23 March 2022 9:01 PM

Cosatu throws its weight behind striking e-hailing drivers

23 March 2022 8:04 PM

ANC has no role in appointment of city manager, says eThekwini mayor

23 March 2022 7:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA