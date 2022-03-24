Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll!
Stadiums are now allowed to operate at 50% capacity.
Spectators must show proof of vaccination, or a negative Covid-19 test less taken within 72 hours of the event.
SA Rugby recently warned Parliament that it would be bankrupt by the end of 2022 if stadiums do not open to large crowds.
The Premier Soccer League did not open stadiums when it was allowed to have 2000 spectators, as this number made it financially unfeasible to host such small crowds.
Refilwe Moloto asked Stadium Management SA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar about the financial viability of stadiums now that more people will be able to attend, but with increased costs such as additional security and screening personnel (scroll up to listen).
We’re very excited… a huge step in the right direction… At 50%, [the capacity at FNB Stadium] is 45 000…Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO - Stadium Management SA
We do hardcopy checks of vaccination certificates as well. The new layer now is the PCR tests… We only provide the venue… associated costs go to the event organiser… With PSL… we assist with event organising…Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO - Stadium Management SA
At 50%... it’s definitely viable to open up a venue…Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO - Stadium Management SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134758700_aerial-view-of-cape-town-stadium-south-africa.html
