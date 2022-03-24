Winde 'disappointed' by violent taxi strike as operators block N2, torch buses





Premier Alan Winde has lashed out at taxi associations behind the massive strike on Thursday morning

Taxi operators have caused major disruptions across Cape Town obstructingtraffic on the N2 highway and burning at least three Golden Arrow buses

Taxis linked to associations Cata and Codeta will not be operating until they concluded the march to Premier Winde’s offices around midday

Cata secretary-general Mandla Hermanus says a memorandum of grievances will be handed over including the impoundment of taxis

Three Golden Arrow busses have been torched in the Nyanga and Kraaifontein areas on 24 March 2022.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has slammed the taxi industry for the violence and disruptions caused by the strike action on Thursday morning.

Premier Winde has condemned the illegal activity and disruption of the provincial economy.

"Getting to a violent protest and stopping the economy doesn't make any sense whatsoever", he tells CapeTalk.

I'm really unhappy because they could have just picked up the phone and said, "We'd like to come and see you". I've met with them before and they come along and sit in the board room and we have a discussion. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

There's no need to really disrupt the economy the way they are doing it and of course the illegal behaviour of burning buses and stoning buses. This is just absolutely unacceptable. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

They need to stop this before we can agree to sit down at the table... When you take out guns and you start acting illegally then it's very difficult to negotiate or even talk to that business. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress for Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) will march to Winde’s office to hand over a memorandum of grievances.

The list of grievances includes the impoundments of taxis, the unfair requirements for releasing impounded taxis, and the delays in issuing new operating licences.

Cata secretary-general Mandla Hermanus says the industry is embarking on the strike because provincial officials did not address any of the grievances outlined in a previous memorandum that was handed over earlier this month.

According to Hermanus, all taxis linked to Cata and Codeta will not operate until the march is concluded around midday.

We are marching to the Premier's office but all associations affiliated with Cata and Codeta will not be operating until at least after the march which is scheduled to be done by 11:30am. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

We are saying government must issue taxi operators with temporary permits so that at least they can provide a service without the risk of being impounded. Government is saying that cannot be done because there is no legislation that allows the minister to do that. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

When you look at impoundment, our challenge there is that your vehicle is not impounded for outstanding warrants... it will be for operating contrary to the conditions of the operating licence or for operating without an operating licence... but when you go and release that vehicle, you pay the impoundment fee... and you are supposed to get your vehicle... then you are told that if you've got outstanding warrants then you are not getting the vehicle and yet your vehicle was not impounded for outstanding warrants in the first place. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

Government can arrest people with outstanding warrants but now what is happening is that the vans are being arrested in order to get people to pay outstanding warrants, which is illegal. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association