Taxi strike: 'You are challenging people who can bring destruction to Cape Town'

24 March 2022 10:22 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Taxi violence
Taxi strike
CATA
Codeta
taxi industry
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Velani Ludidi
The Weekend Argus

Refilwe Moloto interviews Velani Ludidi of The Weekend Argus to better understand the minibus taxi industry’s grievances.

  • The taxi strike has turned violent, despite assurances from Cata and Codeta that it would be peaceful

  • Society must listen to the industry’s grievances; it would not work to “go extreme” in trying to police it

Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

Related:

Longsuffering minibus taxi commuters scrambled for other options to get to work on Thursday as associations Cata and Codeta went on strike.

"We are marching to the premier's office,” said Cata’s Mandla Hermanus.

“All associations linked to Cata and Codeta won't be working until after the march".

Authorities’ failure to timeously issue operating licenses is among taxi operators’ complaints.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Velani Ludidi of The Weekend Argus to better understand the minibus taxi industry’s grievances (scroll up to listen).

… the associations will say it will be a peaceful taxi strike. But the taxi drivers are not peaceful…

Velani Ludidi, The Weekend Argus

... I would not advise going to the extreme in trying to police taxi operators… you are challenging people who can be ungovernable, people who can bring destruction to the city…

Velani Ludidi, The Weekend Argus

… The police have given taxi operators free reign. The provincial government does not have the capacity to deal with the taxi industry the way they see fit… We need to listen to their grievances…

Velani Ludidi, The Weekend Argus



Tags:
