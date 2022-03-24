Taxi strike: 'You are challenging people who can bring destruction to Cape Town'
-
The taxi strike has turned violent, despite assurances from Cata and Codeta that it would be peaceful
-
Society must listen to the industry’s grievances; it would not work to “go extreme” in trying to police it
Related:
-
Cape Town taxi drivers cause massive disruptions, gridlock on N2 ahead of march
-
Winde 'disappointed' by violent taxi strike as operators block N2, torch buses
-
Bus commuter describes being caught in terrifying taxi crossfire in Mowbray
Longsuffering minibus taxi commuters scrambled for other options to get to work on Thursday as associations Cata and Codeta went on strike.
"We are marching to the premier's office,” said Cata’s Mandla Hermanus.
“All associations linked to Cata and Codeta won't be working until after the march".
Authorities’ failure to timeously issue operating licenses is among taxi operators’ complaints.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Velani Ludidi of The Weekend Argus to better understand the minibus taxi industry’s grievances (scroll up to listen).
… the associations will say it will be a peaceful taxi strike. But the taxi drivers are not peaceful…Velani Ludidi, The Weekend Argus
... I would not advise going to the extreme in trying to police taxi operators… you are challenging people who can be ungovernable, people who can bring destruction to the city…Velani Ludidi, The Weekend Argus
… The police have given taxi operators free reign. The provincial government does not have the capacity to deal with the taxi industry the way they see fit… We need to listen to their grievances…Velani Ludidi, The Weekend Argus
There's chaos on some of Cape Town’s major roads this morning. #Taxi drivers affiliated with two associations are on strike and are doing their best to cause as much disarray as possible.— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) March 24, 2022
📸Supplied pic.twitter.com/MajIfvFXxG
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/taxi_south_africa.html?oriSearch=taxi&sti=mgxkhh8aj6iyhnvuav|&mediapopup=126122414
More from Local
[WATCH] Chaos in Cape Town as taxi strike goes violent
Busses on fire, roads clogged, and longsuffering commuters stuck in traffic or stranded. There is chaos in Cape Town.Read More
Golden Arrow calls on authorities to step up and quell violence amid taxi strike
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.Read More
Bus commuter describes being caught in terrifying taxi crossfire in Mowbray
Caller Candace and her employee Meelia describe what happened on Thursday morning when Meelia got caught up in the taxi strike.Read More
Winde 'disappointed' by violent taxi strike as operators block N2, torch buses
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Cata secretary-general Mandla Hermanus.Read More
Cape Town taxi drivers cause massive disruptions, gridlock on N2 ahead of march
Taxi's linked to associations Cata and Codeta are not operating on Thursday morning.Read More
New code of practice aims to end workplace bullying and harassment in SA
Are you the king or queen of office pranks? The office clown … perhaps a bulldozer or gossip that’s always pushing the envelope?Read More
'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA'
The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money ShowRead More
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?
Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.Read More
Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik
Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
More from Business
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA.Read More
'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA'
The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money ShowRead More
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA'
Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money ShowRead More
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok
Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?
Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.Read More
Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik
Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity
Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.Read More
Inflation rate remains unchanged at 5.7% - Stats SA
Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the main contributors to the Consumer Price Index.Read More
South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up
The country’s wheat farms are expected to yield historically large amounts of wheat, amid fears of a global shortage.Read More
More from Opinion
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok
Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling
Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town.Read More
Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government
Lester Kiewit interviews South African Local Government Association (Salga) President Bheki Stofile.Read More
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll
Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.Read More
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction'
Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share.Read More
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities
Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa.Read More
How high interest rates MUST go… and how fast they must get there
Ray White interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.Read More
Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022
A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year.Read More
'We’re not sure South Africa will have enough fuel after April'
Refilwe Moloto interviews James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA).Read More